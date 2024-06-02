Highlights Zhang's secured a career-defining win over Wilder in brutal fashion.

The 41-year-old Chinese slugger stopped the American in the fifth round.

Wilder's loss to Zhang could prompt the former WBC Heavyweight Champion to retire.

Zhilei Zhang claimed the biggest win of his career on Saturday night as he defeated former WBC Heavyweight Champion Deontay Wilder in the main event of the Queensberry vs Matchroom '5v5' card in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The victory for 'Big Bang' capped off an excellent night for Frank Warren's promotion as they dominated Eddie Hearn's camp in the night's five-on-five challenge.

Zhang left Wilder sprawled on the canvas after spinning him around with a shot in the fifth round. The American tried in vain to get to his feet but the referee waved the fight off to save Wilder from any further punishment.

Zhilei Zhang Stops Deontay Wilder

'The Bronze Bomber' was floored in devastating style

An explosive right hook saw the fight brought to a stunning conclusion, but, in truth, Wilder rarely threatened to get into the bout before the end came.

The 41-year-old bounced back in fine style from his loss to Joseph Parker in March and he can now look forward to bigger fights in the immediate future. Saudi boxing chief Turki Alalshikh mentioned during the event that he would like to see Wilder face Anthony Joshua at Wembley Stadium in September. However, following Wilder's fourth defeat in his last five fights, that opportunity could potentially go to Zhang.

Wilder had hinted at retirement if he failed to beat the former Chinese Olympian and that must be considered a distinct possibility for the Alabama native.

More to follow...