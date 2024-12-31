For years, Tyson Fury vs Anthony Joshua was viewed by many as the ultimate heavyweight showdown. As recently as 2021, the duo held all four major world heavyweight championships between them. Joshua was the unified IBF, WBA and WBO champion, while Fury held the WBC crown.

However, once former undisputed cruiserweight champion Oleksandr Usyk made his heavyweight debut, the Brit duos days at the top of the division were numbered. First, the Ukrainian beat Joshua twice, before doing the same to Fury in 2024.

Now, the once highly-anticipated fight has lost a lot of its appeal - to the point where world-ranked heavyweight Zhilei Zhang doesn't want to see it at all.