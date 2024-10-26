Key Takeaways Zinedine Zidane's legacy inspires his sons as they navigate varying degrees of success in their football careers.

Enzo retired from professional football at 29 after a challenging career marked by transfers and limited playing opportunities.

Theo, Luca, and Elyaz follow their father's footsteps at various clubs, each aiming to make their mark in football.

Zinedine Zidane stands as one of the greatest players in football history. A winner of both the 1998 Ballon d’Or and World Cup, he secured 13 major titles throughout his career with Bordeaux, Juventus, and Real Madrid, recording 125 goals and 140 assists over 689 appearances.

Wearing the number 10 shirt with a trademark finesse, Zidane redefined what it meant to play in that role, becoming a blueprint for generations to follow. He had a way of weaving past defenders as if in a trance, leaving them spellbound. Watching him was like entering a world of lucid dreaming, but for his opponents, it felt like slipping into an unending nightmare. What's more is that he also proved to be just as successful on the touchline, overseeing three straight Champions League successes for Los Blancos between 2016 and 2018.

Related 10 Best Available Managers in Football Right Now [Ranked] Two of the best English managers appear on the list

His vice-like grip on the beautiful game in the 90s and early 2000s was so influential that he inspired not only a new generation of talent but continues to do so today. Among those eager to follow his path are his four sons, each striving to step into his legacy. Given their father’s pedigree, it’s easy to assume that Enzo, Theo, Elyaz, and Luca would have absorbed some of his footballing wisdom. Yet, as they each attempted to branch the strong football family tree out wider, their journeys have been met with varying degrees of success.

Enzo Zidane

29 years old

The eldest of the four, Enzo, now 29, dedicated a decade to Real Madrid’s prestigious academy, honing his skills in the hope of mirroring his dad's roaring success. He finally got his chance with a solitary appearance for the senior squad, making an impact by scoring on his debut against Cultural Leonesa in a Copa del Rey match. Yet, he was strangely never afforded another opportunity to showcase his talent.

In 2017, he transferred to Alaves, but his time there was marked by challenges, preventing him from truly establishing himself in the team. Enzo's journey then took him to various clubs, including Lausanne-Sport, Aves, Almeria, Rodez, and Fuenlabrada, each stint a chapter filled with its own ups and downs. Unfortunately, after a series of struggles, he decided to hang up his boots in 2023, retiring at the relatively young age of 29 due to 'boredom', as well as the desire to continue with his investments outside of football.

Luca Zidane

26 years old

Luca, the 26-year-old second son of the 52-year-old, also came through Madrid’s youth system before making his first-team debut in 2018, surprisingly, as a goalkeeper. Like his brother Enzo, Luca addressed the challenges of being the son of a Madrid legend. “Here the media pressure is not like in other teams," he told Relevo in April 2023. "I needed to get away from the focus. Since I was little, I tried to stay out of all that."

"I’m more exposed than any other player because of the last name I have. If it were another player, things wouldn’t come out so much nor would they be talked about. These are things that can hurt you when a team signs you.”

In 2020, he joined the Madrid-based side Rayo Vallecano before finding his feet at Eibar between 2022 and 2024. In July 2024, he joined Spanish second-tier side Granada, where he is yet to make an appearance.

Theo Zidane

22 years old

The Frenchman’s youngest son, Theo, 22, continued the family tradition by joining Madrid’s prestigious academy, but he didn’t quite manage to make the leap to the first team. Over his time with Real’s reserve side, he made 93 appearances, showing promise of replicating his father's success. But, in the end, it wasn't meant to be, although he still has a long time left before his expiry date.

In July 2024, he embarked on a new chapter by signing a two-year contract with Cordoba, a club in the Spanish second tier, eager to prove himself and carve out his own path in the footballing world, away from the glitz and glamour that his surname ensues.

Related 25 Best Young Players in World Football (Ranked) The most gifted young footballers on the planet have been ranked in order.

Elyaz Zidane

18 years old

Zidane’s youngest son Elyaz, 18, was at Los Blancos’ academy until January 2024 but left for Real Betis, signing a contract until July 2026. As the only teenage boy left in the bloodline, it feels like the prodigy, of Moroccan ties, is the last chance saloon for the Zizou legacy.

It must be reminded that his father didn't make any significant strives in his career until he was 25, when he earned a move to Juventus from Bordeaux. And, at 18, Elyaz has a long way before reaching that age. So far, he has starred seven times for Betis B, but is yet to feature for the first team.