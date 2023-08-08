Highlights Zinedine Zidane's footballing journey is nothing short of cinematic, from his beginnings in Marseille to his iconic moments at Real Madrid. He is a generational talent and a true legend of the game.

Lights, camera, action! When you're talking football and the name Zinedine Zidane pops up, you know you're in for a thrilling spectacle.

The French footballing legend, affectionately termed 'Zizou', isn't just a chapter in the beautiful game's rich history - he's a whole saga. From the backstreets of Marseille to the glittering stage of the Santiago Bernabeu, Zidane's journey is nothing short of cinematic.

Bursting onto the scene with his silky skills, unparalleled vision, and an elegance that would make ballerinas jealous, Zidane quickly established himself as a generational talent.

Whether he was dazzling opponents with his infamous roulette move, sending net-bulging rockets from outside the box, or gracefully dictating the tempo in midfield, Zizou was the embodiment of footballing poetry in motion. And just when you thought he'd done it all on the pitch, he switched gears, proving his mettle in the dugout by guiding a star-studded Real Madrid to a trio of consecutive Champions League trophies.

As legends go, Zidane is up there with the most iconic, and as GIVEMESPORT dives deep into his illustrious journey and the stats behind it, strap in folks – this is going to be a mesmerising ride through football's Hall of Fame...

Career goals

AS Cannes (1989-1992): 6 goals

(1989-1992): 6 goals Girondins de Bordeaux (1992-1996): 39 goals

(1992-1996): 39 goals Juventus (1996-2001): 31 goals

(1996-2001): 31 goals Real Madrid (2001-2006): 49 goals

(2001-2006): 49 goals France (1994-2006): 31 goals

AS Cannes (1989-1992): The young Zidane began his professional journey with Cannes. In a short span of three years, Zizou's 6 goals for the club might seem modest, but it was his vision and technical prowess that made heads turn and saw him rapidly move up the footballing ladder.

Girondins de Bordeaux (1992-1996): At Bordeaux, Zidane truly began to shine. Scoring 39 goals, he wasn't just another attacking midfielder. He was a maestro orchestrating the team's rhythm, dictating play, and carving open defences.

Juventus (1996-2001): The Old Lady arguably saw the best of Zidane's club years. With 31 goals across various competitions, Serie A defenders and goalkeepers came to fear the sight of Zidane with the ball at his feet. Beyond the goals, his ability to link play and pull strings from midfield set him apart.

Real Madrid (2001-2006): The Santiago Bernabeu was Zidane's final footballing home as a player, and he ensured it would be remembered. 49 goals, including that iconic volley in the 2002 Champions League final, etched his name into Madrid folklore.

From his early days at AS Cannes, through to his spell at Girondins de Bordeaux, and climaxing with his time at Juventus and Real Madrid, Zidane's club career was studded with goals that evoked awe. He didn't just find the net – he did it with an artistry that left fans and critics astounded.

Though he was not a forward, the elegant playmaker had a knack for creating scoring opportunities. Throughout his club career, he also assisted countless times, turning matches on their heads and ensuring his teams often had the upper hand.

Sporting the blue jersey of France, Zidane's international career was no less spectacular. From his debut in 1994 to his dramatic exit in 2006, Zizou scored 31 goals in 108 appearances for Les Bleus.

The 1998 World Cup saw Zidane become a national hero, his headers in the final propelling France to their first World Cup triumph. In Euro 2000, he was once again instrumental, showcasing his range of passing, ball control, and vision. His performances for the national team are etched in the hearts of the French populace, transcending mere statistics.

Indeed, the stats don't capture the moments of sheer genius, like the heady World Cup days of 1998, where Zidane's goals and assists played a pivotal role in securing the trophy for France.

Major trophies

As a Player:

FIFA World Cup with France : 1998

: 1998 UEFA European Championship with France : 2000

: 2000 UEFA Champions League with Real Madrid : 2001-2002

: 2001-2002 Serie A with Juventus : 1996-1997, 1997-1998

: 1996-1997, 1997-1998 La Liga with Real Madrid: 2002-2003

Everywhere Zidane went, silverware followed. His blend of technical skill, vision, and a tenacious desire to win made him a focal point of every team he played for.

As a Player: Whether it was the 1998 World Cup or the UEFA Euro 2000, Zidane was often the beating heart of his team. With Juventus, he lifted two Serie A titles. At Real Madrid, he clinched La Liga and the coveted Champions League.

As a Manager: Zidane's managerial accolades might even overshadow his playing achievements. Three consecutive Champions League wins with Real Madrid is a feat unmatched in the modern era. Add two La Liga titles to that, and you have a managerial CV that many seasoned coaches can only dream of.

UEFA Champions League with Real Madrid : 2015-2016, 2016-2017, 2017-2018 (Yes, three consecutive times!)

: 2015-2016, 2016-2017, 2017-2018 (Yes, three consecutive times!) La Liga with Real Madrid: 2016-2017, 2019-2020

Managerial Brilliance

Zidane's managerial journey deserves special mention. Taking over the reins at Real Madrid in 2016, he faced the enormous task of managing a side replete with superstar egos. Yet, under his guidance, Madrid looked unstoppable, especially in Europe.

Zidane's management style was a blend of motivational mastery and tactical intelligence. He had the ability to get the best out of his players, turning them into a cohesive unit ready to conquer Europe. He also showcased flexibility in his tactics, shifting from a 4-3-3 to a diamond midfield or a 4-4-2, depending on the needs of the match.

Career stats as a player breakdown

Club Season League Cup Europe Other Total Division Apps Goals Apps Goals Apps Goals Apps Goals Apps Goals Cannes 1988–89 Division 1 2 0 0 0 — — 2 0 1989–90 Division 1 0 0 0 0 — — 0 0 1990–91 Division 1 28 1 3 0 — — 31 1 1991–92 Division 1 31 5 3 0 4 0 — 38 5 Totals 61 6 6 0 4 0 0 0 71 6 Bordeaux 1992–93 Division 1 35 10 4 1 — — 39 11 1993–94 Division 1 34 6 3 0 6 2 — 43 8 1994–95 Division 1 37 6 5 1 4 1 — 46 8 1995–96 Division 1 33 6 3 0 15 6 — 51 12 Totals 139 28 15 2 25 9 0 0 179 39 Juventus 1996–97 Serie A 29 5 2 0 10 2 3 0 44 7 1997–98 Serie A 32 7 5 1 11 3 1 0 49 11 1998–99 Serie A 25 2 5 0 10 0 1 0 41 2 1999–2000 Serie A 32 4 3 1 6 0 — 41 5 2000–01 Serie A 33 6 2 0 4 0 — 39 6 Totals 151 24 17 2 41 5 5 0 214 31 Real Madrid 2001–02 La Liga 31 7 9 2 9 3 2 0 51 12 2002–03 La Liga 33 9 1 0 14 3 2 0 50 12 2003–04 La Liga 33 6 7 1 10 3 2 0 52 10 2004–05 La Liga 29 6 1 0 10 0 — 40 6 2005–06 La Liga 29 9 5 0 4 0 — 38 9 Total 155 37 23 3 47 9 6 0 230 49 Career total 506 95 61 7 117 23 11 0 695 125

Team Year Competitive Friendly Total Apps Goals Apps Goals Apps Goals France 1994 1 0 1 2 2 2 1995 5 2 1 0 6 2 1996 5 0 7 1 12 1 1997 — 8 1 8 1 1998 8 2 7 3 15 5 1999 3 1 3 0 6 1 2000 5 2 8 2 13 4 2001 — 8 2 8 2 2002 4 0 5 1 9 1 2003 4 3 3 0 7 3 2004 4 3 3 1 7 4 2005 4 1 1 1 5 2 2006 6 3 4 0 10 3 Total 49 17 59 14 108 31

As the curtains come down on this incredible journey through Zidane's footballing odyssey, one thing becomes crystal clear: Zizou is in a league of his own.

From spellbinding volleys to tactical masterclasses from the touchline, he’s proven that legends don't just hang up their boots, they reinvent themselves.

For many, Zidane embodies the very spirit of football - a blend of grit, grace, and sheer genius. His story isn't just about goals, assists, or trophies; it's about leaving an indelible mark on the game, influencing generations to come.

Indeed, very few players can boast so many iconic moments and goals. Think the '02 Champions League final volley, the '98 World Cup final performance, two late goals in EURO 2004 to beat England, and the domination of Brazil at the '06 World Cup, among many others.

While the annals of football history are replete with iconic figures, Zidane's saga has that touch of magic, making it uniquely captivating.

So, as GIVEMESPORT concludes this epic tale, remember this: in the theatre of football, Zinedine Zidane will forever be its mesmerising maestro, orchestrating memories that stand the test of time. Cheers to Zizou, the legend who continues to inspire, both on and off the pitch!