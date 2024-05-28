Highlights Jude Bellingham has thrived since joining Real Madrid last summer, scoring 23 goals in all competitions.

Zinedine Zidane's first season at Madrid ended with the Frenchman scoring the winning goal in the European Cup final.

Bellingham can emulate the France legend when Madrid face Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League final this weekend.

Jude Bellingham has been extraordinary during his first season at Real Madrid. A lot was expected of the England midfielder when he moved to the Bernabeu for a fee that could rise to £114million last summer, but even the biggest Bellingham believer couldn't have envisaged him delivering in the manner that he has.

Bellingham goes into this weekend's Champions League final as a Spanish champion having netted the same amount of LaLiga goals as Barcelona marksman Robert Lewandowski (19), and he is Los Blancos' top scorer in all competitions with 23 goals - three more than his closest challenger Vinicius Junior.

At times throughout the campaign, Bellingham has been compared to the legendary former France and Real Madrid midfielder Zinedine Zidane, and there are plenty of parallels between the pair's first seasons at the Bernabeu.

Both men signed for astronomical fees - the fee Madrid paid Juventus for Zidane in 2001 remained a world-record one until they signed Kaka from AC Milan eight years later - and they both reached the Champions League final at the first time of asking.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Zinedine Zidane is now only the 36th-most expensive signing of all time, having been the costliest for eight years between 2001 and 2009.

Bellingham 23-24 vs Zidane 01-02 Stats

England man more prolific in front of goal

Bellingham has started 40 times for Madrid in his first season at the club, while Zidane started 48 times. The Frenchman had more opportunities to start in his first season at Madrid given the club reached the final of the Copa del Rey in 2001-02, while this season they were eliminated by Atletico Madrid in the last 16.

Zidane was substituted more frequently than Bellingham has been, which may have something to do with Zidane being 29 when he joined Madrid, whereas Bellingham is still only 20 years old and is less likely to need resting during busy periods.

Bellingham 2023-24 vs Zidane 2001-02 (all competitions) Jude Bellingham Zinedine Zidane Appearances 41 49 Starts 40 48 Matches completed 26 28 Goals 23 12 Assists 12 15 Bookings 9 5 Red cards 1 0 Penalties scored 1 0 Trophies won Spanish Super Cup, La Liga Spanish Super Cup, Champions League

In terms of the goals scored, there is a clear winner, with Bellingham netting 23 times during his maiden campaign in the Spanish capital. The Birmingham academy product registered 19 times in the league, with his other four goals all coming in the Champions League.

Zidane, meanwhile, managed 12 goals in his first season at the Bernabeu, with seven coming in the league, three in the Champions League and two in the Copa del Rey. Of course, Zidane scored the most important goal of the lot in the 2002 Champions League final, volleying home a brilliant strike with his left foot against Bayer Leverkusen at Hampden Park.

Zidane Out-Assists Bellingham

Frenchman set up 15 goals

Zidane was a fantastic creator, and he registered 15 assists during the 2001-02 season, with nine coming in the league, two in the Champions League, three in the Copa del Rey and one in the Spanish Super Cup win over Real Zaragoza. Bellingham has assisted 12 goals, with half of them coming in the league, four in the Champions League, one in the Copa del Rey and one in the Spanish Super Cup final win over Barcelona.

Zidane may be remembered by many for his headbutt and subsequent red card while captaining France in the 2006 Champions League final, but it is Bellingham who has the poorer disciplinary record of the two when it comes to their first seasons with Madrid.

Zidane only received five yellow cards and avoided being sent off, while Bellingham has been cautioned nine times and was also sent off after full-time following a 2-2 draw with Valencia in March. The Englishman thought he had won the match with a header in the 99th minute, only for the match to have controversially been ended by the referee's whistle just seconds earlier. Pandemonium ensued and Bellingham was dismissed for dissent and was later handed a meagre €600 fine.