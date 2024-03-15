Highlights Zinedine Zidane's potential move to Manchester United doesn't make sense, according to journalist Dean Jones.

Erik ten Hag's job at Old Trafford may be in jeopardy if the team doesn't deliver strong results.

Manchester United's new ownership may bring changes, possibly even leading to a managerial switch.

Manchester United have been linked with a move to bring former Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane to Old Trafford, but journalist Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT that it wouldn't make a lot of sense, with Red Devils job unlikely to appeal to the French coach.

Erik ten Hag remains in the dugout at Old Trafford for now, but after an inconsistent season, the Manchester outfit might be considering a change if the Dutch tactician fails to steer his side in a positive direction. United were knocked out of the Champions League and Carabao Cup, while they face a fight to finish in the top four in the Premier League.

INEOS and Sir Jim Ratcliffe recently completed a 25% takeover at Old Trafford, and with new ownership usually comes plenty of changes. The new board could be planning on continuing with ten Hag at the helm, but there's no doubt they will want to see a positive end to the campaign.

Zinedine Zidane Being Considered By Man Utd

A report from the Manchester Evening News has claimed that Ratcliffe isn't 100% sold on the idea of ten Hag being the long-term manager for United. Although the Red Devils could end the season strongly, their inconsistent form suggests they may struggle to finish in the Champions League places. As it stands, United are eight points behind Aston Villa, who sit in fourth place.

Journalist Ben Jacobs recently told GIVEMESPORT that former Real Madrid manager Zidane is likely to be considered by the Manchester outfit if they do opt to relieve ten Hag of his duties. The respected reporter also names Graham Potter and Ruben Amorim as possible names on their shortlist. Reports have also suggested that Ratcliffe considers Zidane a 'dream' candidate.

Erik ten Hag - Premier League record Matches 66 Wins 38 Draws 8 Losses 20 Goals For 97 Goals Against 82 Manager of the Month awards 3 Correct as of 12/03/2024

There's an argument to suggest ten Hag hasn't done enough during his tenure to convince the fanbase that he's the right man to take them forward. Although United enjoyed Carabao Cup success last season, beating Newcastle United in the final at Wembley, their league form leaves a lot to be desired.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Zinedine Zidane has managed against Manchester United once in his career, coming out on top in that fixture with a 2-1 win.

Although the Dutch tactician's job doesn't appear to be in immediate danger, United could look to make a decision in the summer. This would allow a new manager to have a fresh slate and a full pre-season, rather than taking over with just a few weeks remaining in the campaign.

Dean Jones - Zidane Joining Man Utd Wouldn't Make Sense

Jones has suggested that from Zidane's perspective, he doesn't believe it makes sense to move to Old Trafford. The French coach wants to work with elite players and push for trophies, with United not at that stage as it stands. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jones said...

"Simone Inzaghi is at the top of his game and has got Inter Milan to the top of the league. I don't know if he'd be willing to walk away from that to go to Man Utd right now. And in terms of Zidane, that one doesn't really make sense to me either. I think he will be wanting to coach elite players and go for the biggest trophies. I don't think it will appeal to him that much to fall into a side where half the team needs a confidence boost. You're going to have to be a little bit careful about the money you can spend, you're not in the Champions League. I just really don't see why he would want it at this moment in time when he didn't even want it a few years ago, when they had the chance to actually build something. I know he outlined back then it was possibly due to a lack of command of English, but I think there was more to it than that."

Gareth Southgate 'Close' With Dougie Freedman

A report from The Guardian has suggested that United are considering making an approach to bring Crystal Palace sporting director Dougie Freedman to the club to take over in a head of recruitment role. The 49-year-old has done an impressive job with the Eagles, identifying and securing young talents from across the world.

Sources have revealed to GIVEMESPORT that England manager Gareth Southgate is close with Freedman and the Red Devils are considering appointing the former Middlesbrough boss to replace ten Hag. United are said to be impressed with the strong bonds he's created within the England squad.

All stats according to the Premier League's official website, and Transfermarkt.