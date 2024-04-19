Highlights Manchester United might be considering a change of manager at the end of the season.

Zinedine Zidane would prefer a move to Old Trafford over Bayern Munich.

Jean-Claude Blanc, who is involved with INEOS, is a big fan of Zidane.

Manchester United could be looking to find a new manager at the end of the season if Erik ten Hag's doesn't deliver results over the next few months, and a report from L'Equipe has suggested that former Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane would prefer a move to Old Trafford over Bayern Munich.

Although INEOS haven't made a decision on the future of ten Hag, with the Dutch tactician still in his position, they might be considering a change in the dugout in the summer. New owners often like to head in a new direction, and ten Hag hasn't made himself indispensable for the Red Devils.

United currently find themselves sitting in seventh place in the Premier League table, 13 points off Aston Villa who occupy the fourth spot. There's no doubt INEOS will be demanding more from the Manchester outfit, so ten Hag will need to show signs of improvement.

Zidane Would Prefer Man Utd Move

Reports suggest Bayern are keen

According to French outlet L'Equipe (via GFFN), Zidane is monitoring the situation of Manchester United and he would prefer a move to Old Trafford than the Allianz Arena. The French coach is said to respect the German club, but would find the language and life in the area a major obstacle.

INEOS have reportedly already shown they are keen on the former Real Madrid man, with Jean-Claude Blanc an admirer of Zidane. The 51-year-old, described as a 'tactical genius' by Steve McManaman, has been out of work since leaving the Spanish giants.

The former French midfielder appears to be quite picky when it comes to selecting who he wants to manage, considering he hasn't had a job since 2021. Zidane has only been in charge of Real Madrid during his managerial career, but he achieved plenty of success with the La Liga outfit.

Convincing Zidane might not be easy, despite reportedly preferring a move to United over Bayern, as there's no doubt he would have had offers to return to management over the years. Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT that the final few weeks of the campaign will be important in terms of deciding ten Hag's future, with conversations taking place between the Dutch tactician and INEOS.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Zinedine Zidane won three Champions League trophies and two La Liga titles during his time at Real Madrid.

Ten Hag Increasingly Likely to Leave Man Utd

Time is running out for the former Ajax boss

Reports have suggested that the chances of ten Hag leaving the club at the end of the season are increasing. It wouldn't be a huge surprise considering the disappointing and inconsistent campaign United have endured, and the fact INEOS might want to bring in their own man.

Although the former Ajax manager delivered a Carabao Cup trophy in his first campaign while qualifying for Champions League football, the Manchester club have weakened this campaign. The chances of securing European football are slim, and ten Hag could now be auditioning for his long-term future.

