Ballon d'Or winner Zinedine Zidane once revealed the one club he regretted not having the chance to play for during his illustrious career. The Frenchman was one of the greatest players of his generation and managed to win all there was to win while playing for the likes of Bordeaux, Juventus, Real Madrid, and the French national team.

Despite having played for some of the biggest giants in world football, there were several other outfits that would've been desperate to have Zidane on their books, with the midfielder notably being one of the best players to never play in the Premier League. However, in 2014, Zidane himself revealed that there was one team above all else that he was desperate to turn out for, though it never came to pass.

Zidane Revealed Desire to Play for Marseille

The French side are the only team from the country to win the European Cup

Despite the fact that some of the biggest teams in the world would've undoubtedly done whatever it took to get Zidane in their colours, the former playmaker revealed when visiting the clubs training ground as part of his coaching apprenticeship that he always wanted to play for French giants Marseille.

The World Cup winner, who supported Les Phoceens in his youth, admitted it had been a dream of his to wear the famous light blue, but it was a dream left unfulfilled. He told the club's website, as per RMC Sport:

"Marseille is in good condition.I didn't play here, but it was a desire that never happened. To be here at La Commanderie, to see the facilities, it looks like a big club. There are some really interesting things."

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Zidane made 200 appearances in Ligue 1 across his career, scoring 34 goals and providing 15 assists.

Prior to Paris Saint-Germain's domestic dominance, which was kickstarted by their takeover in 2011, Marseille were the most decorated team in France. To this day, they remain the only club from the nation to have lifted the European Cup, doing so in 1993 with the likes of Didier Deschamps and Marcel Desailly in their team.

While it may have been a dream of Zidane's to feature for his boyhood club, he would have been lacking the silverware he has to his name. Throughout his career, the midfielder picked up 11 collective honours for his clubs. In comparison, Marseille won just five during the same period, including a double in Zidane's first season of professional football.

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt - accurate as of 13/02/2025.