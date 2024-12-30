Zinedine Zidane carved out a phenomenal playing career and took his experience from his hugely successful playing days to Real Madrid's managerial dugout. The iconic Frenchman started with Los Blancos' B team but took the reins of the senior team at the Santiago Bernabeu in January 2016.

This proved an astute appointment for Madrid as Zidane steered his former playing club to unimaginable heights. He led Los Merengues to three UEFA Champions League trophies in a row from 2016 to 2018.

Zidane's two spells in charge at the Bernabeu saw him coach a long list of world-class talent, including Cristiano Ronaldo, Karim Benzema, Gareth Bale and Luka Modric. He has one of the most celebrated footballing brains in the sport's history, so it was compelling to hear him name his best XI in world football back in 2014.

Goalkeeper

Iker Casillas

Zidane didn't get to manage Iker Casillas, but he played alongside the iconic Spanish shot-stopper during his time at Real Madrid. There is arguably no better goalkeeper in the club's history than Casillas, who spent around 16 years between the sticks at the Bernabeu.

Casillas' shot-stopping abilities were incredible, making many miraculous saves, including a famous stop to deny Sevilla's Diego Perotti in the 2009-10 La Liga season. He captained Madrid to La Decima in 2014 while Zidane served as Carlo Ancelotti's assistant manager.

The Mostoles-born keeper retired in 2019 after suffering a heart attack in training with FC Porto. He left his mark on the game as one of the best keepers, the only one to win three Champions Leagues, and he also won the World Cup and the European Championships twice with Spain.

Iker Casillas Career Statistic Real Madrid Spain Porto Appearances 725 167 156 Clean Sheets 264 102 74 Major Trophies 18 3 3

Defenders

Dani Alves (RB), Pepe (CB), Sergio Ramos (CB) Marcelo (LB)

Zidane's defence is one that attackers will have dreaded coming up against, primarily since three Real Madrid warriors dominate it. Pepe and Sergio Ramos were named in central defence, and the duo forged a formidable partnership at the back during their Bernabeu days.

The brute-like playing style both defenders possessed was incredibly challenging for forwards. Pepe was willing to put his body on the line to help Madrid. At the same time, Ramos was Los Blancos' commander, raising the standards of those around him. Their partnership ended under Zidane, who opted for Raphael Varane over Pepe.

Pepe and Sergio Ramos' Real Madrid Partnership Games 252 Clean Sheets 97 Major Trophies 15

Marcelo spent most of his Madrid spell alongside the pair at left-back, and he's viewed as one of the finest full-backs in La Liga history. The Brazilian was electric going forward and reliable at keeping wingers at bay. He registered 38 goals and 103 assists in 546 games at the Bernabeu.

Zidane's first non-Madrid name in his XI was Barcelona's Dani Alves, whose football achievements were tarnished by matters away from the field. He was one of the most decorated players to grace the game, but it's hard to praise the Brazilian.

Midfielders

Yaya Toure (CM), Luka Modric (CM), Lionel Messi (AM)

Yaya Toure is an interesting pick in midfield, but Zidane will have seen his talent up close during El Clasico in the late 2000s. The powerful Ivorian holding midfielder spent three years at Barcelona, but it was with Manchester City where his main exploits came. The three-time Premier League champion was excellent in possession while using his tall frame to stop the opposition on the counter.

Luka Modric played under Zidane and won the Ballon d'Or in 2018 after a season when Madrid won the Champions League, the FIFA Club World Cup and the Supercopa de Espana. The Croatian is one of football's greatest playmakers, whose composure on the ball allowed him to pick out a teammate with aplomb.

Zidane is a huge admirer of Lionel Messi, whom he dubbed 'magic' in a one-on-one interview in 2023. That came after Messi had captained Argentina to the World Cup in Qatar, making the Argentine the most decorated player in the sport's history. He was chosen in attacking midfield, but inevitably, he'd be given the freedom to roam and cause havoc with his dazzling dribbling abilities and eye for goal.

Zidane's Midfield Trio Player Club Appearances Goals Assists Major Trophies Yaya Toure 626 104 71 17 Luka Modric 804 84 135 34 Lionel Messi 892 738 356 45

Attackers

Zlatan Ibrahimovic (RW), Karim Benzema (ST), Cristiano Ronaldo (LW)

It's little surprise to see Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema named in Zidane's attack. The frightening duo played a huge role in his success as Madrid manager. Ronaldo, football's greatest-ever goalscorer, bagged an astonishing 112 goals and 30 assists in 114 games under Zizou, while Benzema found the net 108 times in 217 matches. They lined up with Gareth Bale to form Madrid's iconic BBC trio, which dominated European football under their legendary French manager.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema Real Madrid Stats Player Appearances Goals Assists Cristiano Ronaldo 438 450 131 Karim Benzema 648 443 203

Zlatan Ibrahimovic made his way into Zidane's team, although they may have clashed over his decision to move him to the right wing. The enigmatic Swede was a towering number nine, but he possessed incredible agility for his tall frame. He spent time in La Liga with Barcelona and became a European journeyman, winning trophies with Paris Saint-Germain, AC Milan, Inter Milan, Manchester United and Juventus.

Zidane's Bench

Manuel Neuer, Phillip Lahm, Raphael Varane, Franck Ribery, Paul Pogba, Andres Iniesta, Sergio Aguero

The Frenchman named Manuel Neuer on his bench, and with good reason, as Germany's 2014 World Cup-winning goalkeeper has redefined the sweeper-keeper role throughout his career. Philipp Lahm also made the bench, and the former Germany right-back was extraordinarily versatile. He was the first inverted full-back and thrived doing so for Bayern.

Zidane managed Raphael Varane at the Bernabeu and the Frenchman was chosen as his backup central defender. He excelled under his compatriot with his Rolls-Royce playing style. Franck Ribery ripped up the Bundesliga during his time with Bayern with his quick feet and pace, which caused all sorts of problems. He's one of the best wingers of the 21st century.

There was a place on the bench for Paul Pogba​​​​​, who was heading towards superstardom when Zidane gave this team. Aside from a topsy-turvy spell at Manchester United, he's an incredibly gifted midfielder who stood out for France in their 2018 World Cup triumph.

Andres Iniesta came up against Zidane in El Clasico several times, and he's up there with Spain's all-time greats. A sensational playmaker who netted the winner for Spain in the 2010 World Cup final.

Sergio Aguero also made Zidane's bench, and this came two years after he'd netted the most important goal in Manchester City's history. The Argentine was a deadly finisher who relished leading the line for the Cityzens.

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 30/12/2024.