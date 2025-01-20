Legendary midfielder Zinedine Zidane once named the player he believed was robbed of winning the Ballon d'Or – and it wasn't Real Madrid star Vinicius Junior. The Brazilian was the heavy favourite going into the 2024 ceremony, but ended up snubbing the gala after being made aware that Manchester City star Rodri was going to win the award.

The likes of Cristiano Ronaldo have since come out in support of the winger, claiming he should've been victorious. However, this wasn't the first instance of a controversial winner, as back in 2018, Zidane claimed that the recipient of the 2010 Ballon d'Or should've been someone other than eventual claimant, Lionel Messi.

Related 15 Greatest Footballers to Have Never Won the Ballon d'Or [Ranked] Xavi, Andres Iniesta, Thierry Henry & Paolo Maldini all feature as the 15 greatest players to have never won the Ballon d'Or are named.

Zidane Names Andres Iniesta as Player Robbed of 2010 Ballon d'Or

The midfielder scored the winning goal in the World Cup final that year

Speaking ahead of the Spaniard's final El Clasico as a Barcelona player, Zidane stated that Andres Iniesta deserved to have won the 2010 award over his Barcelona teammate. Iniesta ended up finishing as the runner-up, despite the fact he played a pivotal role for club and country that season, including scoring the winning goal in that year's World Cup final against the Netherlands.

Speaking on the snub, as per Marca, the then Real Madrid manager stated:

"It is difficult because if you like football, seeing a player like him leave is tough. don't think of him as a Barcelona player. I see him simply as a football player. I only have good words for him, admiration for his football and I wish him the best as a player for the future but above all, as a person. "We're talking about someone who made everyone dream and he deserved to win the Ballon d'Or, especially in the year he won the World Cup. It was clear then that he deserved it."

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Only two Spaniards have ever won the Ballon d'Or - Luis Suarez (1960) and Rodri (2024).

Iniesta finished the 2009/10 season having lifted the La Liga title with Barcelona and contributing with 10 goal contributions in 42 appearances, though his overall impact on play went beyond goals and assists. He also played in all but one of Spain's 2010 World Cup games, scoring twice in the competition.

Related 20 Greatest Graduates of Barcelona's La Masia [Ranked] There can only be one winner as the 15 best Barcelona academy players are ranked.

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt - accurate as of 20/01/2025.