Zinedine Zidane is one of the most legendary footballers of all time, while his time as a manager so far has been similarly successful.

The man known as “Zizou” wowed fans and players alike for much of the 1990s and 2000s, being a star man in Juventus and Real Madrid’s success at club level and France’s at international level, which included both World Cup and European Championships success.

After many years spent as an advisor, assistant manager and B team coach, Zidane eventually became Real Madrid manager in January 2016, kickstarting an unprecedented era of success in modern European football across two spells in charge. It’s unsurprising that Zidane was handsomely rewarded financially, but how much is he worth? Find out this and more below.

Zinedine Zidane Net Worth 2023

According to celebritynetworth.com, Zizou has a net worth of $120 million, which is just under £99 million give or take a few hundred thousand pounds depending on what the exchange rate looks like.

13 Feb 2000: Zinedine Zidane of Juventus in action during the Italian Serie A game between Juventus and Lecce at the Stadio Delle Alpi in Turin, Italy. The game ended 1-0 to Juventus. Mandatory Credit: Clive Brunskill /Allsport

Zidane made his money as a player and manager of course, as well as from multiple off-field endorsement and sponsorship deals. Zidane has long been an Adidas star athlete, with the brand also sponsoring France and Real Madrid during his playing days. Adidas were joined by brands such as Lego and Christian Dior in joining forces with a true icon of the game.

What was Zinedine Zidane’s salary as Real Madrid manager?

Per RepublicWorld.com, Zizou was earning a reported £10.5 million a year while coaching Los Blancos. It was more than deserved given the enormous success with the club in both of his two stints.

Within six months of taking the reins in January 2016 after the sacking of Rafael Benitez, he lifted the Champions League as a manager like he had as player for Real. This was followed by two more titles, as Real became the first side to win back to back titles in the new format (from 1992 onwards) and the first to win three straight since the 1970s.

He also won two each of La Liga, Club World Cup, European Super Cup and Spanish Super Cup in a golden era at the Bernabeu.

At what age did Zidane retire?

Having only turned 34, Zidane retired after the 2006 World Cup in Germany, as he had announced before the tournament. He went out in a blaze of both glory and shame, as he carried France to another final rolling back the years in the process, but suffering the ignominy of a red card in the final for headbutting Matteo Materazzi after the Italian defender had mocked his family.

BERLIN - JULY 09: Zinedine Zidane of France removes his captains armband to give to teammate Fabien Barthez after being sent off during the FIFA World Cup Germany 2006 Final match between Italy and France at the Olympic Stadium on July 9, 2006 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

It did little to dim the light shone on Zidane in France with him still welcomed home as a hero, which he will remain forever more.

How many goals did Zidane score in his career?

While never a prolific scorer, Zidane still scored 156 goals in his career and had a penchant like few others for big goals, as well as beautiful ones.

He scored the two opening goals in France’s stunning 3-0 victory over Brazil in the 1998 World Cup final and scored a Panenka penalty in the 2006 final before being sent for an early bath. He also scored possibly the best Champions League final goal ever in 2002, with a stunning volley securing a 2-1 win for Real over Bayer Leverkusen in Glasgow.

PARIS, FRANCE - JULY 12: France player ‎Zinedine Zidane (C) scores the second France goal during the 1998 FIFA World Cup Final between France and Brazil at the Stade de France in Saint-Denis on July 12, 1998 in Paris, France. (Photo by Ross Kinnaird/Allsport/Getty Images/Hulton Archive)

He scored six goals for Cannes, 39 for Bordeaux, 31 for Juventus and 49 at Real Madrid, while 31 came in his 108 international appearances.

via Transfermarkt

Did Zidane win World Player of the Year?

Zidane’s team success translated to individual honours, with the mercurial Frenchman scooping up three FIFA World Player of the Year awards in 1998, 2000 and 2003, with the Ballon d’Or also coming in 1998.

This was joined by numerous awards for being the best performer in Serie A and La Liga respectively, as well selection in several teams of the tournaments throughout his illustrious career.

GLASGOW - May 15: Zinedine Zidane of Real Madrid goes past Michael Ballack of Bayer Leverkusen during the UEFA Champions League Final played at Hampden Park, in Glasgow, Scotland on May 15, 2002. Real Madrid won the match and cup 2-1. DIGITAL IMAGE. (Photo by Phil Cole/Getty Images)

He is one of just nine players to win the Ballon d’Or, World Cup and Champions League in his career alongside Bobby Charlton, Franz Beckenbauer, Gerd Muller, Paolo Rossi, Rivaldo, Ronaldinho and Kaka and most recently Lionel Messi in the most exclusive and elite group in football, via The Football Faithful.

