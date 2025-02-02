Real Madrid icon Zinedine Zidane once named the only player he's ever seen with a left foot as good as eight-time Ballon d'Or winner, Lionel Messi. The Argentine is widely regarded as the greatest player to ever play the game, and his magic wand of a left foot was able to wreak havoc against the best defences throughout his years of dominance.

The diminutive wizard would often cut in from the right-hand side and pull off the most audacious of efforts that very few would ever attempt, let alone execute. However, Zidane claimed that one of his former players, who is set to sign for a Premier League club, was on par with the 37-year-old.

The Spaniard made the claim in the interview

According to the player himself, Zidane told former Madridista Marco Asensio that he was the only player who had a left foot as good as Messi. Speaking to Spanish radio station COPE, as per TNT Sports, the attacking midfielder revealed the conversation he had with his former boss, who handed him arguably the biggest compliment of his career:

"Zidane told me that since Messi, he had never seen a left foot like mine. I was a little impressed, because Messi is a piece of a footballer."

When Asensio made the comments, he was a young player showing promise at the Santiago Bernabeu and seen as a future star of the team.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Asensio scored a goal in his first ever Champions League final in 2017 during the 4-1 victory over Juventus.

Now 29, the Spaniard eventually found himself on the periphery of the squad in the Spanish capital and, in 2023, he joined Paris Saint-Germain on a free transfer. However, the playmaker looks set to swap Ligue 1 for the Premier League, as transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has claimed that he is set to join Aston Villa on loan before the end of the January transfer window.

He has made just 12 league appearances for the Parisians during the 2024/25 campaign, with only 60% of those coming off the bench. He has also featured four times in Europe, and has managed six goal contributions in all competitions.

