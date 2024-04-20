Highlights Zinedine Zidane would prefer taking the Manchester United job over joining Bayern Munich, according to reports.

The former Real Madrid coach has been out of the job since leaving the La Liga giants for a second time back in 2021.

Erik ten Hag's future is ''still open'' at Old Trafford and the Dutchman will have discussions with INEOS at the end of the season.

Real Madrid legend Zinedine Zidane would prefer to manage Premier League giants Manchester United than Bundesliga side Bayern Munich, according to reports.

Erik ten Hag's future is ''still open'' at Old Trafford, as popular Italian sports journalist Fabrizio Romano exclusively told GIVEMESPORT that the Dutchman will have discussions with INEOS at the end of the 2023/24 season. However, speculation has continued to rage that he could be sacked once the term comes to a close.

The Red Devils have endured a below-par campaign by their standards following poor performances in the Champions League and Premier League and are relying upon FA Cup glory to show something for their underwhelming year.

The 54-year-old could be under pressure to succeed in the final few weeks of the current campaign, with new minority owners INEOS now in charge of football operations at the Theatre of Dreams. Furthermore, The Sun's Charlie Wyett told the Back Pages segment live on Sky Sports on Tuesday night that the chances of Ten Hag leaving the club this summer are going up.

Why Zinedine Zidane Would Prefer to Manage Manchester United

Bayern Munich are also targeting the Frenchman

According to a report from French outlet L’Équipe, a deal that would see Zidane replace Thomas Tuchel at Bayern at the end of the current season is drawing closer. That said, there are a number of hurdles that need to be sorted before the appointment is made official.

A major stumbling block, according to the report, is that the former France international would prefer to take on the manager role at Manchester United, should the position become available during the summer.

It's also believed that the language barrier between Zidane and the Germans, as well as life in Munich, are huge obstacles. Bayern remain keen on hiring the former Real Madrid boss, with Tuchel leaving at the end of the 2023/24 campaign.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Zinedine Zidane's managerial record in numbers: - Matches: 301 - Wins: 190 - Draws: 63 - Losses: 48 - Trophies won: 11

Zidane is believed to respect Bayern and appreciates that a move to the Bundesliga could provide him with the opportunity to compete for the top titles immediately. It's unlikely that a move to the Red Devils will result in quick success for the Frenchman.

GFFN have added that INEOS are keen on hiring the 51-year-old as part of "a new era" at the club. The report claims that a language barrier would also be an issue in England, but that it would be less severe than in Germany.

Former Chelsea manager Graham Potter linked to Old Trafford

In January, journalist Dean Jones told GIVEMESPORT that Graham Potter could be one of the options to take charge in the Old Trafford dugout. The 48-year-old, lauded as “unbelievable” by talkSPORT presenter Darren Bent, has been out of work since receiving his marching orders at Chelsea in April 2023. It's believed that the Englishman is “highly thought of” at the Theatre of Dreams.

Brighton manager Roberto De Zerbi has also been linked with a move to the club and BBC writer Phil McNulty has suggested that the Italian would be an interesting candidate for the Red Devils. Meanwhile, a report from CaughtOffside suggests United bosses have been in contact with Thiago Motta, while England manager Gareth Southgate has been identified as Sir Jim Ratcliffe's number one choice to replace Ten Hag this summer, according to the Daily Star.