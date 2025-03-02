Ask a cross-section of players from the current generation who their childhood idol was, and chances are the name Zinedine Zidane will come up several times.

Considered one of the greatest French players in football history, ‘Zizou’ was a magician of the round ball, and an artist of the beautiful game. A player unanimously recognised as one of the game's greats, whose career, achievements and style of play have made him a legend.

From AS Cannes to Real Madrid, via Juventus, the former No.5 has won it all. World Cup, Ballon d'Or, Champions League, nothing stood in his way and his legacy remains intact today. But like all football fans, Zidane also grew up admiring the exploits of his elders. And one of them particularly marked his youth.

Zinedine Zidane Grew up Idolising Enzo Francescoli

At a time when the Uruguayan was wearing the colours of Olympique de Marseille