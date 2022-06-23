Zinedine Zidane produced so many incredible performances in his career.

One of his most memorable displays came for France against Brazil in their 2006 World Cup quarter-final clash.

Brazil had a fearsome side at the time which featured many legends, including Ronaldo, Ronaldinho, Roberto Carlos, Kaka and Cafu.

But they were taught a footballing lesson by a 34-year-old Zidane.

The Frenchman was absolutely incredible in the match. Brazil's players couldn't get near him as he dominated proceedings.

Thierry Henry scored the only goal of the game as he turned home a Zidane free-kick.

View Zidane's incredible individual highlights from the match below...

VIDEO: Zinedine Zidane's highlights vs Brazil at 2006 World Cup

Zinedine Zidane revealed he was injured during France vs Brazil at 2006 World Cup

In an interview with L'Equipe to celebrate his 50th birthday in 2022, the legendary footballer revealed he was in fact injured during his masterclass.

He said: “I actually hurt myself against Spain (in the round of 16). I hurt myself by scoring the third goal at the end of the game. I had a lump on my thigh. Almost no one knew.

"I took exams. They told me that I'm not playing against Brazil… I say: 'What? It's out of the question that I can't play against Brazil!'

"The medical staff did everything for me to play because I absolutely wanted to play this game. And I played!

"Every game could be my last. I had that in my head so much that it was impossible for me not to play against Brazil. I wanted to enjoy every second."

Imagine producing such a performance when not even fully fit. That only emphasises how great his display was.

It remains one of the very best in World Cup history.

France eventually made it to the final but it didn't end well for Zidane as he was sent off in extra-time after head-butting Italy defender Marco Materazzi.

Zidane opened up about why he acted in such a manner.

“The headbutt? Materazzi insulted my sister, who was with my tired Mom at the time. He triggered something in me by talking about my sister," he said, per The Madrid Zone.

He recently told Telefoot, per football-italia: “I’m not at all proud of what I did but it’s part of it’s part of my past.”

That proved to be his last act as a professional footballer. What a way to go out.