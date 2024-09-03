Key Takeaways The New Orleans Pelicans are aiming for the playoffs with the Dejounte Murray trade, but Zion Williamson's health is viewed as pivotal.

Despite their off-season All-Star acquisition, the Pelicans may lack the necessary depth to compete in a stacked Western Conference.

Williamson must stay healthy as the main player with growing responsibility, amid Brandon Ingram trade rumors.

The New Orleans Pelicans may have made a trade over the summer that brings them into stronger NBA playoff contention for the 2024-25 season, but according to league insider Mark Medina, that may not matter if Zion Williamson isn’t healthy for the majority of the season.

Strengthening Core For Potential Playoff Run

Swung a trade to land Dejounte Murray, Brandon Ingram still on roster…for now

The Pelicans have sought to cement their status as playoff contenders in a congested Western Conference by swinging a trade with the Atlanta Hawks for Dejounte Murray , in exchange for Dyson Daniels , Larry Nance Jr. , E.J. Liddell, and two first-round picks, a deal which has been considered as one of the moves of the summer.

The former Hawks guard was viewed as one of the league’s most underrated players last season, and now has a chance to prove himself on a playoff-caliber team, who have lucked out with injuries leading into previous post-seasons.

Brandon Ingram - New Orleans Pelicans Statistics (5 Seasons) Category Statistic GP 287 PPG 23.1 RPG 5.5 APG 5.2 FG% 47.2 3P% 37.2

But what came as somewhat of a surprise was that 2020 All-Star Brandon Ingram was not included in the deal, with reports indicating that Atlanta had little-to-no interest in the forward, with the 27-year-old’s role with the Pelicans looking more redundant with the arrival of Murray.

But having lost key role players such as Jonas Valanciunas in free-agency, there is also an alternative argument to be made that they may not have enough depth to contend in the stacked West, especially if franchise star Zion Williamson regresses in terms of his availability after coming off his healthiest season of his career, though he once again missed the post-season after picking up a knock in New Orleans’ Play-In Tournament loss over the L.A. Lakers .

Fortunately for Pelicans fans, it appears as though Williamson has been in the lab again this off-season, with a picture of him circulating on social media that appears to show him more lean than ever.

Williamson’s Injury History Is What It Is

Medina is convinced that the New Orleans’ playoff hopes hinge on whether Williamson can be healthy enough to be available in the lead up to, and during, the post-season, should they cement a playoff berth, and even though he looks healthy now, his injury history is of some concern.

“As we've seen his entire career with the Pelicans, his health makes or breaks their playoff chances. What's really fascinating these last few years, is when you talk to the Pelicans, they always say that he's been doing the right things, training the right way, he's been building even better habits as far as his training regimen, his dieting, his attitude. But, his injury history is his injury history.”

Williamson Has ‘Got To Be the Number One Guy’

While he has largely been viewed as the number one option all along, Medina further explains that Williamson has no choice but to take on that responsibility and prove that he has been worth the wait, especially with the increased likelihood that Ingram will still be dealt before the start of the 2024-25 campaign due to fiscal constraints.

“Even though things are still up in the air, I don't think Brandon Ingram is going to be back with the team because of the fact that they are going to be so over the tax if they sign him to an extension. So I think it's likely that they're going to trade him. And so with that, Zion has got to be the number one guy. It can't just be 1A, 1B with Ingram and, to a lesser extent, CJ McCollum. But we're at this point now where the Pelicans have given him so much patience. In fairness to Zion, he has improved as far as maximizing his chances to stay healthy. But in professional sports, good intentions can only get you so far - it has to be results, and so far, he hasn't proven that he can stay healthy on a consistent basis.”

Not Exactly the Picture of Health

Over the years, Williamson has been limited by injuries

It was only five seasons ago when there was unwavering hype around the Duke Blue Devils prospect, and many expected him to become one of the most explosive players in the league virtually right away.

However, after playing just 24 games in his rookie season, before missing his entire third year with a foot injury, and following that up with just 29 games the following season, the hype more than subsided, and there were even bust debates.

But, the 2023-24 season proved to be a bounce back year for the former No. 1 overall pick, where he suited up for a career-high 70 regular season outings.

There he would average 22.9 points on 57 percent shooting from the field, 5.8 rebounds, and 1.1 steals per contest in 31.5 minutes of nightly competition.

Zion Williamson - 2023-24 Season On/Off-Court Splits Category On-Court Off-Court OFF RTG 114.5 114.7 DEF RTG 111.6 108.2 NET RTG 2.9 6.6 EFG% 55.9 55.6 PIE 51.6 53.4

Furthermore, his 5.1 assists average was a career-high for the now 24-year-old, and was second-most on the team behind Ingram (5.7), where his 39.7 made passes translated into 13.7 points created, at an assist-to-pass percentage of 12.7 percent.

Having helped lead the Pelicans to a 49-33 winning record, outside an automatic playoff spot by the barest of margins, in their Play-In Tournament game against the Lakers to determine the seventh seed, Williamson was having a coming-of-age game, in which he looked as though he was going to will his team to victory, having totaled 40 points on 63 percent shooting, as well as grabbing 11 rebounds, five assists, a steal and a block.

Alas, with the game tied late in the fourth, he was struck with yet another injury, swinging the momentum of the game in L.A.'s favor, who would go on to win, in another 'what if' moment for Williamson and the Pelicans.

Now, with some renewed energy and health, the Pelicans are preparing to do it all over again, and will hope to see some consistency from their superstar, especially with the uncertainty over who will be suiting up alongside him on the team next season and beyond.

All statistics courtesy of Statmuse, ESPN, NBA.com and Basketball Reference.