The New Orleans Pelicans should not be looking to trade Zion Williamson this offseason as they would be closer to winning a championship with him than without him, ESPN’s JJ Reddick has claimed.

Very few players have come into the league, throughout the history of the sport, with as much hype as Zion Williamson had when he was progressing through his younger days. Ever since he was in high school, he has been generating headlines that made you know instantly that he was going to be a star in the NBA, with that buzz following him all the way to Duke in college and to the #1 pick in the NBA Draft back in 2019.

He was taken by the New Orleans Pelicans and was heralded as the potential saviour of basketball in New Orleans, however injury problems have turned what could have been one of the great young players in the NBA into something of an afterthought in some people’s minds.

Indeed, it has been floated by NBA insider Shams Charania, that the Pelicans may even need to consider moving on from him and trading him ahead of the NBA Draft, with G League star Scoot Henderson seen as a possible player that they might be looking to get.

However, JJ Reddick thinks that would be a mistake.

New Orleans Pelicans can be winners with Williamson, on one condition

Speaking on ESPN’s First Take, Reddick discussed the situation with the Pelicans, and claimed that they needed to keep Williamson in order to be competitive, and that they were closer to winning a title with him on the team than without him, but only if he managed to stay healthy, noting that it didn’t make sense to him that they would trade a ‘generational talent’ in order to pick up another ‘generational talent’.

He did however give one possible caveat to his belief, and that was if he doesn’t get back to full health soon.

Video: JJ Reddick discusses New Orleans Pelicans star Zion Williamson:

The issue with someone like Williamson and his injury problems, is that you’re always hoping that he’ll be free of them, they’ll never come back, and you can just focus 100% on his play rather than operating with one eye on making sure he stays healthy.

But that probably is never going to be the case, and now the Pelicans have to weigh up just how much longer they can go through these injury worries before just deciding to move on and letting him be someone else’s problem. It might be this summer, it might be next, but if Williamson doesn’t get in shape soon, then that conversation will be had at some point.