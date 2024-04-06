Highlights Zion Williamson's health and fitness have been crucial for the New Orleans Pelicans' success this season.

Williamson's commitment to staying in shape has led to a resurgence in his performance.

Williamson's return to form along with his commitment to stay in shape could be a sign that he may contend for MVP next season.

History has shown that a healthy and motivated Zion Williamson is a terrifying sight for the rest of the NBA. Unfortunately for the league, the New Orleans Pelicans star is finally starting to tap into that form.

After a rather sluggish start to the 2023-24 campaign, partly due to weight issues, Williamson has ramped up his play and is looking more like the superstar who terrorized the league in just his sophomore campaign.

The former No. 1 overall pick's commitment to staying in shape has been one of the reasons why he has turned his season around. In turn, he is playing arguably his best basketball over the past month as he helps the Pelicans, currently at 7th with a 45-32 record, compete for a playoff spot in the bloodbath that is the Western Conference.

It's hard to look into next season when we're right in the thick of what is shaping up to be a heated race in the West standings. Nonetheless, regardless of how the campaign finishes, there is a lot to be optimistic about next season for New Orleans, especially about Williamson. With the former No. 1 overall pick sustaining a healthy campaign and looking more committed to staying in shape, Williamson could finally realistically insert himself into the MVP conversation next season.

Zion's Health Is Wealth For The Pelicans

Williamson's availability is the reason for New Orleans' resurgence this season

There are a lot of factors why the Pelicans have made their strides this season. With the No. 5 rated defense in the NBA, their improvement on that side of the floor is one of the primary reasons for their success this year. The growth of their young studs like Trey Murphy III and Herbert Jones have also contributed to their stellar campaign. Still, none of this ascension would have happened if Zion Williamson wasn't healthy.

Even though his numbers aren't as eye-popping as they were in his previous two seasons, Williamson is still the engine that makes this Pelicans team go. Williamson has already logged in 65 games, which is the most he has had in a season in his career and has yet to sit out back-to-back games this season. His previous high was 61 games during his sophomore campaign.

Zion Williamson Stats - 2023-24 season GP 65 PPG 22.8 RPG 5.8 APG 5.0 EFG% 58.3%

Williamson has struggled to stay on the floor throughout the majority of his career. He only appeared in 24 games in his rookie season, missed his third season entirely, and was limited to just 29 games last year.

The knock on Williamson has been his poor conditioning and his inability to stay in basketball shape, which is one of the reasons why he hasn't been able to stay healthy for his career. But for the most part this season, Williamson has proven that he can commit to staying in top condition, which is why the Pelicans have been able to stay competitive all year long.

In-Season Tournament Humbled Williamson

Embarrassing experience turned the Pelicans' season around

Williamson has been available for New Orleans since the onset of the regular season. But he didn't look like the snippets of the superstar that the Pelicans witnessed in the beginning of his career. It took an embarrassing experience for the 23-year-old to finally tap back into that form.

Pundits criticized Williamson when he completely faded under the national spotlight during their In-Season Tournament semi-final game against the Los Angeles Lakers in Las Vegas. He received a ton of flak for being out of shape and, quite frankly, looking like he didn't care enough in what was supposed to be the most important game of his young career so far.

It seems like the experience humbled Williamson. The former Duke standout has committed to being better and improving his fitness and conditioning, which has helped the Pelicans become one of the best teams in the NBA since the In-Season Tournament. Only they and the Boston Celtics, the team with the best record in the NBA, have been in the top five in both offensive and defensive ratings over this span.

New Orleans Pelicans Since the In-Season Tournament Category Stat Ranking ORTG 118.1 5th DRTG 111.1 4th NRTG 7.0 2nd

Can Zion Williamson Win MVP Next Season?

Zion is showcasing his MVP form over the past month

Zion Williamson won't win MVP this season. At best, all he is getting is mentions in the "And five more" section of the NBA's Kia MVP Ladder.

But with his play as of late, the 23-year-old is showing what MVP Zion looks like over the past month. In his last 14 games, the two-time All-Star is averaging 25.6 points, 6.6 rebounds, and 4.4 assists while shooting 59.8 percent from the field.

Williamson has also been attacking the basket more over this stretch. Ranking 5th in the league in drives with 16.7 per game this season, which has gone up to 18.4 per game over his last 14 outings. Off of those drives, he generates over 14 points per game, while converting 53.4 percent from the field. Moreover, he is also drawing a league-leading 2.6 fouls on his drives.

Zion Williamson Drives Stats Category Season Last 14 games Drives per game 16.7 18.4 PPG 12.3 14.3 FTA 3.5 5.1 Fouls drawn 1.8 2.6

Zion has been playing to his strengths over this stretch and there is nothing anybody could really do about it. At his best, nobody could stop this freight train from getting to where he wanted — and that's right at the cup. A more in-shape Williamson means a more explosive Williamson.

With that, opposing teams are going to scheme defenses designed to pack the paint. The bad news is that Williamson has become more adept as a playmaker. He is averaging a career-best 5.0 assists this season. If the Pelicans can surround Williamson with more perimeter shooting this summer, his offensive game is only going to open up even more.

Williamson and the Pelicans' in-season turnaround happened after their putrid performance in Las Vegas. As they have demonstrated afterward, they have the potential to be one of the best teams in the NBA. But still, a lot of their success hinges on Williamson's commitment to be great and lead this team to greater heights.

If Zion continues to do the work he has already started this season and becomes an even leaner, stronger, and sharper version of himself during the summer, there is no reason to believe his game next season will elevate further with it — to an MVP level, no less.