New Orleans Pelicans star Zion Williamson was enjoying a tremendous postseason debut against the Los Angeles Lakers in the NBA Play-In tournament. Unfortunately for the 23-year-old, "left leg soreness" caused him to exit the game in the fourth quarter.

Eventually, the Lakers pulled away with a 110-106 victory to clinch the No. 7 seed and a first-round matchup against the reigning champion Denver Nuggets. Today, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Williamson has officially been ruled out for Friday's game against the Sacramento Kings.

In the game, Williamson recorded a game-high 40 points while shooting an impressive 63 percent from the field. Furthermore, the Pelicans star recorded 11 rebounds, five assists, a block, and a steal.

After the game, teammate CJ McCollum praised Williamson's performance, saying "that's what great players do."

“That’s what great players do,” McCollum said of Williamson’s performance. “Good mental toughness. Coming back and figuring out how he can be more impactful — how he could be more efficient. He got to his spots. He did whatever he wanted tonight.”

How the Pelicans Can Bounce Back

Even without Williamson, the Pelicans are not completely done for just yet

Losing Williamson for an elimination game, and likely longer if they advance, is a big challenge for New Orleans to overcome. However, even without Williamson, the Pelicans are a talented team that can make some noise in the playoffs. During the regular season, Williamson missed 12 total games. In those games, New Orleans went 7-5. This includes a blowout 133-100 victory over the Kings in January.

New Orleans Pelicans - 2023-24 Stats Category With Zion Williamson Without Zion Williamson Record 42-28 7-5 PPG 115.4 113.1 RPG 44.2 42.8 APG 26.8 27.8 ORTG 118.4 117.8 DRTG 113.9 112.8

For the Pelicans to survive without Williamson on the court, they need big games out of McCollum and Brandon Ingram. Ingram is still working his way back into the lineup following his return from his injury, but it is likely the Pelicans will rely on him more heavily on Friday.

New Orleans Will Miss Williamson's Presence

Many teammates spoke about Williamson's importance to the team after the loss

Williamson was the team's leading scorer all season. His absence will be an obstacle for the team to overcome. Point guard Jose Alvarado, who recorded 10 points and seven assists off the bench, spoke on the impact of Williamson's absence after the loss.

"It sucks. You can say if he’s there we win the game. At least that’s the way I see it in my head. Hopefully, he gets healthy and he can play in the next one. We’re going to need him.”

The Duke alum played 70 games this season, a career-high. This season has been a large step for Williamson and the Pelicans franchise. Hopefully for both parties, Williamson's injury won't impact his availability and on-court domination for the long haul.

