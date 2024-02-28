Highlights The Pelicans dominated the battered Knicks with a 115-92 victory at Madison Square Garden.

Despite missing all of their key starters, the Knicks put up a fight, but fell short at the end.

The game saw strong performances from Williamson, Ingram, and Murphy, leading New Orleans to victory.

Two similar squads in the New York Knicks and New Orleans Pelicans squared off tonight at Madison Square Garden. Both teams came into the game in playoff positions, with the Knicks sitting at 35-23 and fourth in the Eastern Conference, and the Pelicans sitting at 34-24 and sixth in the Western Conference.

Both teams came into the game dealing with their fair share of injuries, but it would be the Pelicans who would outlast the Knicks, blowing them out by a score of 115-92. Both teams also came into the game with injuries, but it was the Knicks who came in severely banged up.

Their starting lineup consisted of players who, in ideal circumstances for New York, would all be bench players. If the Knicks were fully healthy, their starting five would most likely consist of Jalen Brunson, Julius Randle, OG Anunoby, Isaiah Hartenstein, and Mitchell Robinson – all five of those players were out for this game.

The game began as a mostly defensive affair, with a relatively low score throughout most of the first quarter. New Orleans would lead it 26-19 at the end of that quarter, and in the second, would lead the Knicks by as much as ten. However, the Knicks scratched and clawed their way back into the game, eventually narrowing a Pelicans rout down into a one-point game (48-47) by half.

Bojan Bogdanovic was a key factor in the Knicks’ almost-comeback in the second quarter, going 4-9 in three-pointers. Despite this, the Pelicans outshot the Knicks in threes, with eight as opposed to New York’s five. Zion Williamson went only 3-9 with only 10 points put up in that span.

Pelicans fly away

The Pelicans took control of the game in the second half

In the third quarter, the Pelicans outscored the Knicks 26-20, with the Knicks only shooting 7-22 from the field. The fourth quarter would see the Pelicans take a 23-point lead, their largest of the game. Both coaches would empty the benches towards the end as New Orleans ran away with the game towards the end, blowing the game open.

Due to the defensive nature of both teams’ play in this game, the score was relatively low for NBA standards throughout, but the Pelicans pulled away towards the end, scoring 115 and holding the Knicks to just 92. They also held the Knicks to just 26 points in the paint.

The Pelicans have now beaten the Knicks in both matchups this season, also defeating them back on October 28. That game was also a defensive affair as the Pelicans defeated the Knicks 96-87 in New Orleans that night.

Williamson and Brandon Ingram scored 21 and 24 points, respectively, while Trey Murphy III led with 26. Ingram put up 3 three-pointers (going 3-7), exactly as GMS predicted. For the Knicks, Donte DiVincenzo led with 23 points scored and going 7-18 from the three point line, his game. Bogdanovic put up 20 points off the bench, and Josh Hart recorded 5 assists, also as GMS predicted.

A different squad

The Knicks are not the same team with all of their starters out with injuries

The fact of the matter is that the Pelicans outdueled the Knicks due to their available firepower. Prior to the game, Williamson was listed as questionable with a left foot contusion but later turned out to be available, which became a key reason for the Pelicans’ win.

The opposite can be said for the Knicks, who had star Jalen Brunson as well as Isaiah Hartenstein listed as questionable, but shortly before the game, they were ruled out. With all of the firepower out for the Knicks in this game, including Julius Randle and OG Anunoby who continue to be sidelined with injuries, they had little chance of achieving the victory.

New Orleans Pelicans - Top contributors (2/27/24) Categories Zion Williamson Brandon Ingram Trey Murphy III PTS 21 24 26 REB 5 6 7 AST 4 5 4 FG% 46.6 50.0 64.2 3PT% None 42.8 54.5

Despite this, the Knicks hung in the game for the majority of its length, usually being down around ten, due to the elite defense, which can also be said of the Pelicans, a defensive-heavy team. But when a team has to constantly play catch-up, it rarely works out in their favor, and that is what has been happening for New York as of late.

Entering this game, the Knicks were 20-9 at home, while the Pelicans were 17-12 on the road. New Orleans came into the game having won 41 out of 58 games when leading after halftime. However, when trailing after halftime, they were 0-4.

The Pelicans did have a slight 48-47 lead going into the half, and won the game, so that record improved to 42 of 58. Meanwhile, the Knicks’ home record slipped to 20-10.

The New Orleans Pelicans will have a quick turn-around, facing the Indiana Pacers tomorrow night. The Knicks will have a rest day tomorrow after playing two straight games and then will face the Golden State Warriors at The Garden on Thursday night.