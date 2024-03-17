Highlights The New Orleans Pelicans are winning thanks to their starters playing at their peak, led by Zion Williamson's standout performances.

The team's chemistry and coordination are maximizing their potential, even if their individual stats might not stand out on their own.

With a solid record, the Pelicans are poised for playoff success, but whether they are peaking at the right moment remains to be seen.

A certain caliber of talent and skill exists that NBA teams must possess in order to be legitimate playoff contenders. But in order to be effective in the postseason, teams must learn to put those aspects together, and at the right time. The New Orleans Pelicans are doing just that.

With only one month to go before the start of the NBA playoffs, the Pelicans appear poised to do damage. Their starters are fully healthy and are producing at or near maximum output, and have been absolutely rolling their last few games.

While certain teams have struggled since the All-Star Break, the Pelicans have been the exact opposite. They have won six of their last seven games in that span, and the majority of their wins have been dominant blowouts. This is all thanks to the output they are receiving from their starters, notably Zion Williamson.

Zion Williamson's Breakout

The Pelicans have been led by Zion Williamson, who has finally broke out as the star he was expected to be

Zion Williamson has been an outstanding centerpiece for the Pelicans’ elite offense. He is averaging 22.5 points and 5.7 rebounds per game this season. But over his last five games, those numbers have increased drastically. 28.6 points per game and 8.8 rebounds tell a tale of a Zion Williamson who is ready to lead his team to the postseason.

Even in Saturday night’s 126-107 blowout win against the Portland Trail Blazers, Williamson continued his stride. He put up 26 points and 10 rebounds, good enough for a double-double, and has also featured improved defense.

After multiple seasons chock-full of injuries, Williamson is finally back on the court and making a statement through his sheer level of play, that he is back and here to stay.

But if the whole show was relying on Williamson, the Pelicans would not be competitive. The rest of the team is also clicking at the correct time. CJ McCollum put up 30 points in the game, now averaging 18.1 this season.

Brandon Ingram and Trey Murphy III also scorched the Earth in this game with 22 and 20 points. They are now averaging 21.2 and 13.9 points per game this season, respectively.

A Well-Oiled Machine

New Orleans’ output is maximized when all of its starters produce

While these numbers on their own fail to jump off the page, the true tale is told when put together. According to Danny Chau of The Ringer, the Pelicans have not received much attention because their stars have not flown off the page. But when rolling together, they don’t need to.

“The Pelicans have flown under the radar in part because their highest-profile stars have not been exceptional, but merely good…Having spent most of the season memorialized in an unflattering snapshot, the Pelicans carry on in a sort of utopia within popular basketball consciousness—which is to say, in no place at all.” –Danny Chau on the Pelicans’ current place in the NBA

If the aforementioned four are starting in the playoffs, opponents best look out when facing New Orleans. The Pelicans currently find themselves with a respectable 41-26 record. It is only good enough for fifth place in the Western Conference, however, due to the talented nature of the teams within that conference.

2023-24 New Orleans Pelicans Starters - Last 5 Games Stats Category Zion Williamson Brandon Ingram CJ McCollum Trey Murphy II PPG 23.5 17.2 12.3 20.8 RPG 7.5 5.8 4.2 5.0 APG 5.3 6.5 2.3 2.3 FG% 62.1% 53.4% 39.7% 53.2% 3PT% N/A 45.5% 28.6% 47.5%

Despite that, there is no question that their current level of play is championship caliber. On paper, they are stacked. But the question will remain whether or not the team is peaking too early, or if they are getting off on the right foot just in the nick of time.