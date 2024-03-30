Highlights Both Giannis Antetokounmpo and Zion Williamson excel at finishing near the rim, but Giannis has a more well-rounded scoring game.

Williamson recognizes Giannis' aggressive style of play and the importance of getting to the free-throw line consistently like him.

With improvements in his shooting and aggressive rim attacks, Williamson has potential to reach Giannis' level of dominance in the NBA.

Giannis Antetokounmpo's career is about as feel-good of a story as they come.

The 15th pick in the 2013 NBA Draft has gone on to win a championship, Finals MVP, and two regular-season MVP awards, all in a Milwaukee Bucks uniform.

James Harden once said he wishes he could be 7-feet and just run and dunk, believing that that takes no skill whatsoever.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Zion Williamson is averaging 31.0 points and 70 percent shooting over his last three games.

Zion Williamson, on the other hand, sang a completely different tune on Thursday night following the New Orleans Pelicans' 107-100 win over the Bucks.

“I thought I attacked the basket. He attacks it with force. He gets to the free-throw line. I think he missed his first few. Then he started knocking them down. He has a high motor. He’s always on the attack. I love competing against him.”

Similarities between Giannis and Zion

Both are dominant finishers at the rim

Williamson dealt with injuries throughout the early portion of his career, garnering plenty of criticism regarding his physique.

However, Williamson is playing some of the best basketball of his career, averaging 24.0 points on nearly 63% shooting, 7.0 rebounds and 4.8 assists per game while leading the New Orleans Pelicans to a 10-3 record so far in March.

Both Antetokounmpo and Williamson rely on their freakish build and power to create some amazing highlights at the rim.

Antetokounmpo, though, has the benefit of being nearly 7 feet tall and the ability to reach past defenders with his extreme length, while Williamson is undersized for his position.

Antetokounmpo has also made strides in his shooting ability, something that is still a work in progress for Williamson.

Giannis Antetokounmpo and Zion Williamson - 2023-24 Shots by Shot Area Area Antetokounmpo Williamson Restricted Area 614-787 439-648 In the Paint (Non-RA) 76-204 105-265 Mid-Range 59-163 3-15 Above the Break 3 34-114 3-12

As these stats show, both rely heavily on their ability to score near the rim.

Williamson suggests that Antetokounmpo is always on the attack, and the numbers show Antetokounmpo has significantly more shot attempts when you combine both the restricted area and in the paint (Non-RA) numbers.

But Antetokounmpo also has significantly more success as a mid-range and 3-point shooter, both areas that Williamson will need to improve on if he hopes to truly reach that level where he's in the MVP conversation every year.

CJ McCollum also believes that if Williamson commits himself more to attacking the rim, he could draw the same type of whistle as Antetokounmpo.

"I'd like to see him shoot 20 FTs the way he attacks the basket. It'd be nice if he got some of those Giannis calls. Maybe as he continues to progress we'll get some of those Giannis calls."

Still just 23 years old, Williamson has plenty of time to live up to his fullest potential if he makes these improvements in his game.