Each week in the NBA, there is a medley of awe-inspiring moments, red-hot teams, and disappointing ones, as well. Not surprisingly, the last seven days were no different.

Here are three takeaways from last week's NBA games.

Zion is Thriving as the Undisputed Number One Option

Averaging 24.4 points, 6.2 rebounds, and 5.2 assists in his last five games

The New Orleans Pelicans went 2-2 last week, and are 3-2 since Brandon Ingram's injury. Surprisingly, they were even able to attain a winning record in this stretch, considering that their competition included the Miami Heat, the Oklahoma City Thunder, the Milwaukee Bucks, and the Boston Celtics.

The main reason why the team has stayed afloat amidst Ingram's injury is because of Zion Williamson. He's averaging 24.4 points on 61.4 percent shooting over his last five games and has thrived as the undisputed number-one option.

Previously, the fit between Ingram and Williamson was always shaky, despite the team's winning record. Williamson isn't an active off-ball player, and having the ball in Ingram's hand means fewer opportunities for Williamson to impose his mark on the game.

The Pelicans thrive when Williamson has the ball in his hands. He's a dominant force that can get to the rim at will and often draws in multiple defenders to stop him. He's averaging over four field goal attempts in which an opposing defender is within two feet of him, the most in the league.

He's taken advantage of this defensive attention by facilitating for his teammates. He's a naturally good playmaker and has played the role of point forward for his team. He's averaging a career-high ten potential assists per game, and a season-high five assists per game.

With a 29.4 percent usage rate, he's accounted for 31.4 percent of his team's points, 30 percent of his team's assists, 58.1 percent of his team's free throw attempts, and 49.2 percent of his team's fouls drawn.

The Pelicans still need Ingram back as they need a solid second option to take advantage of Williamson's gravity, but this recent stretch of games has made it clear that the ball needs to be in Williamson's hand a lot more.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's Injury Concerns

Averaging 25.0 points on 57.7 percent true shooting over his last ten games

Although Shai Gilgeous-Alexander hit the game-winner in Sunday's win over the New York Knicks, he hasn't been playing too hot as of recently. He's averaging 25 points on less than 58 percent true shooting over his last ten games, a large dropoff from his MVP-caliber production from earlier in the season.

He missed two games last week due to a quad injury, and it's evident that he's been attempting to play through the injury. As a result, his athleticism has taken a notable dip.

Part of what makes Gilgeous-Alexander's game so special is his ability to attack the rim. He leads the league in drives and generates most of his points from his attacks to the rim. His insane rim pressure allows him to draw in multiple defenders, which opens up the space for his teammates.

Since his injury, he hasn't been able to get to the rim as effectively. His drives have gone down, and as a result, so have his free throw attempts. He's only averaging five free throw attempts per game over his last five games, down from his season average of 8.7.

Gilgeous-Alexander's Stats vs. NYK (post-injury) Category Stat Season Average Points 19 30.3 Assists 3 6.3 Rebounds 2 5.5 FG% 43.8 53.9

With the playoffs coming right around the corner, it's difficult timing for Gilgeous-Alexander and the Oklahoma City Thunder. He's obviously not playing at his best level, but the Thunder are still battling to maintain the number one seed.

Is it worth letting Gilgeous-Alexander rest, knowing they might lose games, and potentially their number one seed? Or is it better to have him play through his injury to secure the number one seed, knowing that he could potentially aggravate it even more so close to playoff time?

The Lakers' Bench Problem

Averaging 17.6 points over the last five games, dead last in the league

The Los Angeles Lakers have found their stride on the offensive end. They're averaging a 117.5 offensive rating in the month of March, the sixth-best in the league. D'Angelo Russell, Austin Reaves, and Rui Hachimura have all played well during the Lakers' 7-3 run over their last ten games.

The problem for the Lakers isn't their starting lineup, but their bench. Over the last five games, their bench has averaged just under 18 points per game, dead last in the league by a significant margin.

The Lakers bench scored just two points in Sunday's win over the Brooklyn Nets, and only 14 points in the Lakers' 29-point loss to the Indiana Pacers last Friday. As the Lakers approach the postseason, it's clear that they're not going to be able to be reliable on any of their bench players to be a spark plug for their offense, which is a shame considering that their bench played a pivotal role in their 2023 postseason success.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: A bench unit has scored zero points only 16 times in NBA history, most recently the Miami Heat in 2015.

Last playoffs, Hachimura averaged 15 points off the bench in both the team's series against the Memphis Grizzlies and the Denver Nuggets. Lonnie Walker IV played an instrumental role in game four of last year's semifinals against the Golden State Warriors by scoring 15 off the bench in the fourth quarter alone to put the Lakers up 3-1 in the series.

Those moments and contributions by their bench scorers played a vital role in their postseason success, and it's looking like the Lakers are going to have to compete without that same luxury this postseason. They're going to need their starters to continue performing at an exceptionally high level to offset their lack of bench production.