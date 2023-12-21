Highlights Zion Williamson's contract is not fully guaranteed due to his past injuries, which could potentially result in the Pelicans waiving him without owing him money.

Williamson's weight and body fat percentage are monitored, and if he fails to meet the criteria, he could lose guarantees on his contract.

Williamson has struggled with injuries throughout his career, missing a significant number of games, and his overall health and fitness have been a concern for the Pelicans.

Although Zion Williamson finally appears to be healthy and playing well with the New Orleans Pelicans, his missed time due to injuries will affect the remaining years on his contract.

According to Mike Vorkunov of The Athletic, the final three years of Williamson's deal are no longer guaranteed after he played in only 29 games throughout the 2022-23 campaign.

Zion Williamson - 2023-24 statistics Categories Statistics Points 22.0 Rebounds 5.8 Assists 4.6 Field goal % 57.8 Three-point field goal % 28.6

Zion's contract is not fully guaranteed because of his injuries

Pelicans could potentially waive him without owing him money

In Williamson's contract, the Pelicans added a clause that if he were to miss more than 22 games during the 2022-23 season, the salary he'd be owed for the 2025-26, 2026-27, and 2027-28 seasons would not be fully guaranteed.

While that would only happen in what other team executives believe to be an extreme circumstance, the Pelicans could potentially waive Williamson without having to pay any part of his contract. As well, should Zion go down with another major injury that would sideline him for an extended period of time, it could affect his guaranteed salary for the 2024-25 season.

Zion Williamson - Contract extension details Year Salary 2023-24 $34,005,250 2024-25 $36,725,670 2025-26 $39,446,090 2026-27 $42,166,510 2027-28 $44,886,930

In addition to the significant change in his deal, Williamson is at risk of sustaining more losses in guarantees if he is unable to reach the criteria during regular checks of his weight and body fat.

According to the contract, Williamson’s combined value of his weight and body fat percentage cannot be more than 295. To put it in context, the 23-year-old weighed 285 pounds in the 2022-23 season, which meant that his body fat could not be higher than 10 percent.

The Pelicans also prepared themselves for the potential situation of Williamson aggravating the fifth metatarsal in his right foot — like a stress injury, fracture, or a "hardware failure" as stated in the contract. Should he get injured there again and the team decides to waive him, then the Pelicans would only owe him half of his base salary for the 2024-25 season.

Williamson's health so far in his career

Missed 194 out of 308 regular-season games in first four years

Williamson's fitness and overall maintenance have been a struggle throughout the first five years of his career.

A leg injury held him back for most of his rookie year until he made his debut against the San Antonio Spurs on Jan. 22, 2020, wowing the home crowd with what he could bring to the table in the long term.

The following season turned out to be the healthiest for Williamson. He played in 61 games, averaging 27.0 points on 61.1 percent shooting, 7.2 rebounds, and 3.7 assists, allowing him to make the All-Star Team at age 20.

After proving that he could be (mostly) healthy in a season, Williamson was sidelined throughout the entire 2021-22 season due to a nagging foot injury that he couldn't shake off.

Fully recovered to tip-off the following campaign, Williamson was monumental to a hot start for the Pelicans, who even shot up to first place in the Western Conference at one point. However, injuries struck once again, limiting him to 29 games with averages of 26.0 points on 60.8 percent shooting from the field, 7.0 rebounds, and 4.6 assists.

Zion Williamson - Career availability Season Games Played 2019-20 24 2020-21 61 2021-22 0 2022-23 29 2023-24 23 (ongoing)

David Griffin, the Pelicans’ head of basketball operations, said in the lead-up to this season that the franchise finally saw Williamson fully committed to improving his health, which has prevented him from reaching his full potential with the team.

“This was the first summer where we’ve seen Zion really take his profession seriously like that and invest it off the court on his own in a way that I think is meaningful. He found a level of commitment that was important.”

It has understandably been frustrating for Williamson, especially with the expectations placed upon him as a generational talent and being a former No. 1 pick. He's even expressed his thoughts on being away from the court with these setbacks recently on former NBA star Gilbert Arenas' podcast.

“Whether people believe it or not, when I’m on the sideline, man, that hurt me more than anything. I just want to hoop."

Although Williamson has missed a few games during the 2023-24 campaign, the Pelicans are holding strong with a 16-12 start to the season. Injuries across the team have hampered them, but they're slowly clicking. As their chemistry builds and their health issues wane, New Orleans could finally become the contender they envisioned to be when they drafted Williamson first overall in 2019.