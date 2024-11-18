Manchester United striker Joshua Zirkzee is finding the pressure he's under 'unbearable', and is open to a move away in January, with Ruben Amorim willing to sell the number nine, according to CalcioMercato.

Zirkzee has endured a torrid opening few months to his United career, finding the back of the net once in 16 appearances across all competitions. The Dutchman has come under significant scrutiny for his performances, having been told he 'can't even control the ball' by Gabby Agbonlahor, whilst Ian Wright claimed that the forward 'will never make it' at Old Trafford.

It's said that Zirkzee isn't enjoying his time in the north-west, and is struggling to deal with the onslaught of criticism directed towards him. New boss Amorim is understood to be willing to sanction the former Bayern Munich man's departure, with the player himself keen on a change of scenery, and Juventus are reportedly interested in acquiring him.

Zirkzee Could Leave United in January

He's unhappy in Manchester

Signed from Bologna for £36.5 million in the summer, to provide cover and competition for Rasmus Hojlund, Zirkzee certainly hasn't hit the ground running, despite being described as 'elite' by football analyst Ben Mattinson. Not scoring since netting the winner on his debut against Fulham in the first game of the season, the Netherlands international has struggled with the intensity of the Premier League.

CalcioMercato report that the 23-year-old is unhappy at United, and is open to leaving in January. Juventus could provide him with an escape route, with the Serie A giants' new manager Thiago Motta said to be keen on reuniting with his ex-forward.

Zirkzee netted eleven goals for Bologna under Motta last season, and could be enticed by the potential switch to Turin. What could accelerate a deal with the Old Lady is Amorim supposedly giving the green light for a winter exit for the maligned striker.

The Portuguese tactician is interested in bringing Sporting's Viktor Gyokeres with him to Old Trafford, and is understood to be willing to sacrifice Zirkzee to make the deal happen.

CalcioMercato suggest that a loan with an obligation to buy in the summer could present the most likely agreement with Juventus for Zirkzee, who is earning a purported £105,000.

Zirkzee's Premier League Statistics 2024/25 Appearances 11 Minutes Played 434 Goals 1 Assists 1 Shots Per 90 2.49 Expected Goals Per 90 0.54

All Statistics via FBRef - correct as of 18/11/2024