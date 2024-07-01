Highlights Manchester United are close to signing Joshua Zirkzee, with personal terms agreed.

Manchester United are closing in on the signing of Joshua Zirkzee, with personal terms now agreed between the club and his representatives.

Zirkzee enjoyed an impressive 2023/24 campaign, scoring 11 Serie A goals for Bologna as they secured a place in next season's Champions League. As a result of this form, the 23-year-old has been courted by a number of clubs in Europe, including the aforementioned United, as well as Arsenal and Chelsea.

According to Italian outlet Corriere Di Bologna, Zirkzee has now agreed to a move to Old Trafford, having held talks personally with manager Erik ten Hag. The Dutchman reportedly convinced the highly rated striker to make the switch, despite Rasmus Hojlund already being at the club.

Corriere Di Bologna suggest that the player has a £40 million release clause, which is expected to be triggered by Manchester United, thus meaning negotiations with Bologna will not be an issue.

United Close in on Zirkzee

The forward is likely to become the club's first signing of the summer

Developing through the Bayern Munich academy, Zirkzee spent his early years in senior football fighting to emerge underneath the shadows of the talismanic striker Robert Lewandowski. This assignment proved too difficult, as the young Dutchman left the German giants in 2022 for Bologna, having made just 17 appearances for Die Roten.

After a season of bedding in, Zirkzee exploded last campaign, leading the line for Italy's surprise package and has been described as being "elite" by football analsyt Ben Mattinson. This superb year earned him a place in the Netherlands' squad for the Euros, and has likely earned him a blockbuster move to United.

Once the Dutch national team's tournament is over, United are expected to activate the player's purported release clause and secure the signing. The Schiedam-born man will join the offensive cohort consisting of the likes of Hojlund and Marcus Rashford at Old Trafford.

According to Corriere Di Bologna, Ten Hag held one-to-one conversations with his compatriot, and convinced him of the United project. The much maligned head coach guaranteed Zirkzee game time, suggesting that he'd share minutes with Hojlund, which was enough to convince the player to agree to the move.

Hojlund experienced a mixed first campaign at Old Trafford, showing glimpses of promise amongst inconsistency, with United players said to deliberately not pass to the player regularly at one point in the season. The Dane managed 16 goals in all competitions, and had to play 43 games, garnering little rest due to Anthony Martial's continued fitness issues. INEOS were reportedly keen on acquiring someone who can provide competition for and ease this burden on Hojlund, and Zirkzee may represent that player.

Statistical Comparison 2023/24 (League Only) Stat Hojlund Zirkzee Appearances 30 34 Goals 10 11 Assists 2 4 Shots Per 90 1.58 2.74 Successful Take-Ons Per 90 0.75 1.69 Key passes Per 90 1.17 1.4

United Eyeing Sensational Swap Deal

The Club's hierarchy are admirers of Victor Osimhen

While the signing of Zirkzee may appear to be to provide competition for Hojlund, Italian publication La Repubblica today reported that the Denmark international could instead be used as a pawn in a move to sign Victor Osimhen. The north-west club want to swap Hojlund for the Nigerian striker, who is also a target for Paris Saint-Germain and Chelsea.

Osimhen netted 15 Serie A goals last season, and has become one of Europe's most sought after forwards. A player of his calibre arriving at Old Trafford would likely demand first choice status, potentially threatening the Zirkzee deal, if such an exchange were to materialise.

