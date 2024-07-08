Highlights Manchester United are set to sign Joshua Zirkzee for around his €40 million release clause.

Zirkzee will provide cover and competition for Rasmus Hojlund, but could potentially establish the number nine role for himself.

Once the deal for the striker is done, United will then focus on signing Matthijs de Ligt from Bayern Munich.

Joshua Zirkzee's move to Manchester United could be completed in the 'next few hours', according to journalist Nick Semeraro.

Zirkzee will arrive at Old Trafford as the Red Devils' first summer signing, in a deal that is expected to be worth in the region of the player's €40 million release clause. The Dutchman impressed last season for Serie A's surprise package Bologna, leading La Rossa to a place in the Champions League by scoring eleven goals.

Sporting director Dan Ashworth and head coach Erik ten Hag reportedly personally convinced the striker to join United, having held one-on-one talks with the player, clarifying his role in the squad alongside Rasmus Hojlund. The 23-year-old will provide cover and competition for Hojlund, with the potential to establish the number nine role as his own.

United Set to Sign Zirkzee

United will likely activate the player's release clause

Reports are circulating suggesting that United are still unsure whether to activate the €40 million release clause in Zirkzee's Bologna contract, or rather negotiate a new payment structure with the Italian outfit, which would ultimately see them pay in the same ballpark as this clause. However, writing on X, journalist Semararo revealed that he believes the deal will be completed within the next few hours.

Zirkzee arrives in the north-west having spent just two seasons in northern Italy, joining Bologna from Bayern Munich in 2022. The forward had struggled to break into the German giants' first team, with Robert Lewandowski dominating the minutes ahead of him.

However, his breakout second season in Serie A saw him establish himself as one of Europe's hottest striker prospects, prompting United to make their move. While the Red Devils' hierarchy retains faith in last summer's marquee signing Hojlund, there was a desire from within Carrington to ease the burden on the Dane by bringing in a starlet of a similar calibre.

Hojlund played 43 games last season, with Anthony Martial struggling with fitness issues, a season which would've been a baptism of fire for the former Atalanta man. The acquisition of Zirkzee provides Ten Hag with two reliable options up front, who can rotate frequently or be used together from time to time.

Few concrete reports regarding the length of the contract and the Netherlands international's salary have emerged as of yet, although it's expected to be a long-term deal, as United rebuild their squad with their next iteration.

Statistical Comparions 2023/24 (League Only) Stat Hojlund Zirkzee Appearances 30 34 Goals 10 11 Assists 2 4 Shots Per 90 1.58 2.74 Expected Goals Per 90 0.32 0.29 Key Passes Per 90 1.17 1.4

United Also Looking to Secure De Ligt

The Bayern defender is expected to join Zirkzee at Old Trafford

Once Zirkzee is secured, United will turn their attention to completing the signing of Bayern's Matthijs de Ligt. The Dutch centre-back 'wants to go' to United, with the two clubs locked in talks over the deal.

This move comes after the FA Cup winners failed to land primary target Jarrad Branthwaite, due to Everton's £70 million asking price for the Englishman. De Ligt was next on the club's shortlist, and will arrive at Old Trafford in a deal expected to be worth in the region of £42.5 million. The Bundesliga outfit are said to be willing to offload the player, with the likes of Eric Dier and Kim Min-Jae leapfrogging him in the pecking order over the last year.

All Statistics via FBRef - as of 07/07/2024