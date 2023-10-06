Highlights Zlatan Ibrahimovic's legendary career and confident persona have made him an iconic figure in football, with fans questioning whether his overconfidence is an act.

In a recent interview with Piers Morgan, Ibrahimovic hyped himself up and explained why he genuinely believes he is the greatest football of all time.

While Ibrahimovic has never won the Champions League or the Golden Ball award, he has an illustrious trophy cabinet and believes he is the most complete player that ever existed.

Over the years, there have been few footballers quite as iconic as Zlatan Ibrahimovic. His brash, confident personality has earned him a spot in many fans' hearts. He's not only had a legendary career on the pitch, but his persona has ensured he'll always be remembered.

A lot of fans have questioned whether the Swede's ridiculously overconfident nature is an act, though. Talking in the third person, wild statements about himself, there is a genuine belief by some that it has all been manufactured and isn't actually 100% honest. Well, his interview with Piers Morgan should help dispel those notions quite quickly.

Ibrahimovic spoke to the television presenter this week and didn't miss an opportunity to hype himself up, explaining why he genuinely thinks he's the greatest football of all time.

How good a player was Zlatan Ibrahimovic?

Make no mistake, Zlatan was a special talent. Succeeding pretty much anywhere he went, there's a reason he claims to have conquered most of football. The striker scored hundreds of goals over the years for the likes of Paris Saint-Germain, Manchester United and AC Milan. His trophy cabinet is an illustrious one, as he's picked up silverware all over the globe.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic's club statistics Appearances Goals Malmo FF 47 18 Ajax 110 48 Juventus 92 26 Inter Milan 117 66 Barcelona 46 22 Paris Saint-Germain 180 156 Manchester United 53 29 LA Galaxy 58 53 AC Milan 163 93 Total 866 511

There aren't many players with a legacy quite as impressive as Zlatan's, so it's understandable that he's grown a little confident over the years. He's gone above and beyond simple confidence, though, and explained in his recent interview with Morgan why he actually believes that he's the greatest football in the history of the sport and here is what he said.

As soon as it was announced that Ibrahimovic would be doing an interview with Morgan, fans immediately expected fireworks. He didn't disappoint either, being brutally honest with some of his answers as he spoke in depth about certain aspects of football including United's current situation and his career.

Considering all he's said about himself, he was asked about his thoughts on the greatest players of all time, and it was no surprise to see him rank himself above anyone else. Speaking on the subject, he said: "I think I'm the best, without joking. I'm the most complete player that ever existed."

About what you'd expect to hear from Zlatan, who has never been shy about hyping himself up. He wasn't done there either, saying: "When we talk pure, only the player, their ability, I think 100% no joking."

The answer won't disappoint the biggest Zlatan fans who will have been hoping for an answer in keeping with his crazy personality. He was quite open about his lack of success in the Champions League and with the Golden Ball award, admitting that if we were taking those into account, he wouldn't belong at the top of the list.

It's true that Zlatan failed to ever win Europe's elite club competition, but he picked up an astounding 34 trophies over the years, so he certainly made up for it in other competitions. Check out his comments on being the best footballer ever in the clip below: