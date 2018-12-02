Highlights Zlatan Ibrahimovic played alongside many great players and named his dream team, made up of past teammates, in his book, 'I Am Zlatan'.

Andres Iniesta, Fabio Cannavaro and Clarence Seedorf were all named on the bench despite their legendary status within the game.

Gianluigi Buffon, Thiago Silva, and Lionel Messi all feature in Ibrahimovic's star-studded XI.

It's difficult to ignore Zlatan Ibrahimovic when considering some of the best strikers to play the game. Plying his trade for many top clubs across Europe, the Swede backed up all his talk by being lethal in front of goal.

Scoring an impressive 558 times during a career which spanned an impressive 24 years, 'Ibra' won no less than 12 league titles across the Netherlands, Italy, Spain and France. The one major honour which eluded him, however, was the Champions League.

Despite representing (and scoring for) a record seven clubs in Europe’s most prestigious competition, Ibrahimovic is arguably one of the greatest players never to get their hands on the prestigious competition, but he played with a host of stars who did manage to collect the trophy throughout their careers. And writing in his book, 'I Am Zlatan', the legendary striker named his greatest XI of past teammates from his playing days. You know it's a strong team when the likes of Julio Cesar, Andres Iniesta, Fabio Cannavaro, Gennaro Gattuso and Clarence Seedorf are only good enough for the bench.

GK - Gianluigi Buffon

Notable clubs: Juventus, PSG

Interestingly, Ibrahimovic has clearly scribbled out David de Gea on his list of substitutes, leaving a choice between Gianluigi Buffon and Julio Cesar. But when it came to a starter, there was no other option than the Juventus legend.

The Italian and the former Sweden international spent two seasons together in Turin, winning both the Serie A titles of which Juve were eventually stripped for their involvement in Calciopoli. But Buffon would remain at the club, guiding them back to the summit of Italian football and nearly to Champions League glory too. One of the most legendary goalkeepers in football history, the 'keeper is still revered by many following his retirement from the beautiful game.

RB - Lilian Thuram

Notable teams: Monaco, Juventus, Barcelona

The first of several ex-Barcelona players to make this dream team, Thuram was one of the best defenders in the world when both himself and Zlatan called Juventus home. The pair were teammates between 2004 and 2006, sharing the pitch on 77 occasions.

While Ibrahimovic never found his best form for the Old Lady, at least he had a formidable defensive quartet of Thuram, Fabio Cannavaro, Gianluca Zambrotta and Gianluca Pessotto behind him. Had he managed to hit his stride as he did later on in his career, then there wouldn't have been many teams in the world that could stop the unit that Juventus assembled.

CB - Thiago Silva

Notable clubs: AC Milan, PSG, Chelsea

Having played together at AC Milan, Thiago Silva arrived at Paris Saint-Germain alongside Ibrahimovic in the club’s first big-spending transfer window after their Qatari owners took over. There, the duo helped form the backbone of a young but obscenely expensive and talented team, as they stormed to four consecutive Ligue 1 titles between 2012 and 2016.

Ibrahimovic would depart for Manchester United after that, but Silva would remain at PSG for a further four years before then also making the switch to the Premier League as Chelsea came calling. Despite many thinking he was past his prime, the Brazilian silenced his critics with performances that were reminiscent of his prime days alongside Ibrahimovic, highlighting exactly why he deserves his spot among the greatest centre-backs ever.

CB - Alessandro Nesta

Notable clubs: Lazio, AC Milan

Ibrahimovic was close to unplayable at times during his two-year spell at Milan, especially after his loan spell from Barcelona was made permanent for the 2010/11 campaign. In the previous season, the striker scored 14 goals in 29 appearances, though Alessandro Nesta also deserves huge credit for marshaling the then tightest defence in Italy.

Like the aforementioned Silva, the veteran centre-back continued to shine even in his twilight years at the club. Having played both with and against Nesta, Ibrahimovic named both him and Silva among the toughest defenders he faced during his career.

"If I have to name names I say Paolo Maldini, Nesta, Stam, Chiellini, Thiago Silva."

LB - Maxwell

Notable clubs: Inter, Barcelona, PSG

Perhaps an underrated player in this XI compared to the other names included, Ibrahimovic and Maxwell played together at Ajax, Inter, Barcelona and PSG, so it’s little wonder the former has a soft spot for the Brazilian. The pair forged a close bond over the years, playing 325 games together. No other player has lined up alongside the striker more.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Only Edinson Cavani (25) and Blaise Matuidi (18) have combined with Ibrahimovic for more goals than Maxwell (17).

A classy and reliable full-back, Maxwell retired in 2017 as one of the most decorated footballers in Europe with 38 honours to his name. The Brazilian's extensive trophy cabinet puts him among a very elite crop of footballers. It's perhaps more surprising, then, that he only managed 10 international appearances for his country.

CM - Xavi

Notable clubs: Barcelona

Any striker would love to have Xavi orchestrating the midfield behind them, dictating play and pulling markers out of position with his incisive passing. And although Ibrahimovic only spent one season at the Camp Nou because of friction with Pep Guardiola, that was enough time for him to see the diminutive Spaniard's qualities.

Often considered to be one of the finest passers to ever play the game, Xavi is very rarely overlooked in all-star XIs, and rightly so. Making 767 appearances for the Blaugrana, the second-most in the club's illustrious history, the maestro etched his name into the history of the sport during his 22-year career.

CM - Patrick Vieira

Notable clubs: AC Milan, Arsenal, Juventus, Inter Milan, Man City

"I think what is fantastic is because that was 96, and since 96 everybody in the Premier League looks for a Patrick Vieira." Those were the words of Arsene Wenger when reflecting on how influential the French titan was in the engine room for the Gunners. That, more than anything else, tells you how era-defining Vieira was during his illustrious career.

The Frenchman shared the dressing room with Ibrahimovic at Juventus and Inter, where they had significant influence on the sides that won three league titles between 2006 and 2009, with Vieira then winning an additional one in 2010. Spending 90 games on the pitch together during their years as teammates, Vieira would call time on his career a whole 12 years before Ibrahimovic ended his, despite there only being a six-year age gap - a testament to the striker's incredible longevity.

CM - Pavel Nedved

Notable teams: Sparta Prague, Lazio, Juventus

Although Pavel Nedved would go on to win a Ballon d'Or in 2003, you can certainly argue that the Czech legend doesn't get the respect he deserves for an outstanding career. The nimble winger led his nation to the final of Euro 1996 before then playing an integral role in Juventus' run to the final of the 2003 Champions League too.

All of this was before Ibrahimovic made the switch to Turin from Ajax in 2004, but the pair would still spend two years together before the striker's departure. Combining for seven goals during their 74 games together, Zlatan said that nobody had as great an impact on his game than Nedved.

"Nedved improved me more than anyone else, in my head and in my game. When I saw him I understood that what I was doing was not enough, I had to do more. Nedved is a working machine: he worked hard before, during and after training."

RW - Lionel Messi

Notable teams: Barcelona, PSG

Certain things are just inevitable in life - death, taxes, and any former teammate of Lionel Messi's including him in their greatest XI of past teammates. He was and is simply that good.

Like Xavi, Ibrahimovic didn't get to spend much time in the same team as the Argentine magician, but he did manage to produce the first 30-plus goal season of his career in Ibrahimovic’s one year in Catalonia, which perhaps contributed to the many factors that saw the Swede leave. Nevertheless, what Messi went on to achieve, plus what he showcased in that one year of games and training alongside Ibrahimovic, ensured his place in this team.

LW - Ronaldinho

Notable clubs: PSG, Barcelona, AC Milan

Possibly the first name on the team sheet apart from Messi, Ibrahimovic once praised Ronaldinho for ‘making his opponents look like children’. Coming from Zlatan, that really says it all.

Ronaldinho truly was a joy to watch, whether that be for AC Milan, where he lined up with Ibrahimovic, Barcelona or PSG. Surprisingly, the tricky winger only played 13 games in the same team as 'Ibra' - they only had one year together in Milan before the Brazilian great departed in 2011 to return to Flamengo in his home country. Nevertheless, Ronaldinho's poise and grace on the ball left many, not just Zlatan, in awe, so his inclusion in the team over the likes of Angel Di Maria, Luis Figo, Robinho and many other incredible wingers shouldn't come as a surprise.

ST - Zlatan Ibrahimovic

Notable clubs: Ajax, Juventus, Inter, Barcelona, AC Milan, PSG, Manchester United

It wouldn’t be Zlatan's dream team if the man himself didn't make the cut, would it? Yes, he might have also called the likes of Cavani, David Trezeguet and Hernan Crespo teammates, all of whom were incredible strikers, but none of them arguably come close to matching the Swede's status within the game.

Ibra once said, "I can't help but laugh at how perfect I am" and when it came to his footballing ability, it's quite hard to argue against him. Simply look at his goal catalogue and there are very few strikers in world football who can replicate what he managed to do. Seven Ballon d'Or nominations and 23 Swedish Footballer of the Year awards help to underline his status as his nation's greatest ever player and a true icon of the game.