There are few players in the modern era that can boast a more glittering career than Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

However, at the age of 41, Sweden’s all-time top scorer has finally hung up his boots after an illustrious 24-year spell in the sport.

After a campaign plagued by injury, and representing clubs such as Manchester United, Barcelona and AC Milan, the legendary striker has decided to call time on a historic career.

According to TransferMarkt, Ibrahimovic scored 496 goals in 827 games and played over 10,000 minutes of game time - winning 32 trophies in the process.

As people all over the world start to reflect on Ibrahimovic’s long list of incredible moments, GIVEMESPORT have taken a look at 11 of his best goals.

11 Juventus vs Roma - 2005

This might be the lowest on our list, but if you’re looking for an example of Ibrahimovic’s all-round qualities - look no further than his solo goal against Roma.

First, the Swede turns his marker on the halfway line with an audacious flick before racing towards goal and shoulder-barging another defender to the floor. Then, with just the keeper to beat, the Juventus frontman powers a clinical finish inside the near post - perfection.

10 Inter Milan vs Palermo - 2008

Zlatan netted two sublime goals for Inter in a comfortable victory against Palermo back in 2008, but it was his second from a thunderous free-kick which stood out.

While the strike was relatively central, the keeper didn’t stand a chance due to the sheer speed of the free-kick. The effort was struck at a staggering 124 km/h, making it one of the quickest goals on record.

9 PSG vs Bastia - 2013

Throughout his career, Ibrahimovic has made a habit of making the impossible look somewhat normal.

With his back to goal against Bastia, the Swede allowed a high ball to drop towards his midriff before sticking out a leg and directing an acrobatic backheel into the top corner. A moment of sheer genius from the big man.

8 Sweden vs France - 2012

Another example of his exquisite technique.

This superb volley against France may not have been enough to see his country progress in the tournament, but it was certainly a moment to remember for Zlatan on the international stage.

7 LA Galaxy vs Toronto - 2018

In typical Ibrahimovic fashion, his 500th strike for club and country was one of the most impressive of his career.

Playing against Toronto in the ‘California Classico’, the LA Galaxy frontman raced onto a high ball in the penalty area and in one fell swoop swivelled on a sixpence before directing a kung-fu style effort into the back of the net

6 PSG vs Anderlecht - 2013

In a Champions League match where Ibrahimovic found the net four times, it was the third which left every football fan purring.

One of the cleanest strikes you’ll ever see from distance, the legendary forward gave the Anderlecht keeper barely a millisecond to react as he unleashed a thunderous first-time effort into the top corner.

5 LA Galaxy vs Los Angeles - 2018

Making his debut for LA Galaxy, Zlatan came off the bench with his side 3-1 down against Los Angeles FC. Within six minutes of his introduction, Ibrahimovic had levelled the scores at 3-3 after firing a remarkable 40-yard strike over goalkeeper Tyler Miller.

To cap a truly memorable first showing for his new side, the Swede then popped up with a dramatic last-minute winner to seal a 4-3 triumph.

4 Sweden vs Italy - 2004

You have to be a special kind of footballer to beat Gianluigi Buffon with a flying back heel. However, that’s exactly what Zlatan produced in the 85th minute of a crucial clash at Euro 2004, knocking Italy out of the competition in the process.

Such was the ingenuity of the finish, it was later voted the goal of the tournament.

3 Ajax vs NAC Breda - 2004

Most of Ibrahimovic’s greatest goals are characterised by ridiculous levels of flexibility and brilliant ball-striking, however, the goal which introduced him to the world stage at the age of 22 was one of touch, poise and ultimate composure.

Not only did he dribble through the entire NAC Breda defence - including the same defender twice - he also had the presence of mind to sit down the keeper before confidently applying the finishing touch.

2 Inter Milan vs Bologna - 2008

While the backheel finish has become somewhat normal for Zlatan over his career, this goal against Bologna, at the time, was something never seen before.

With his back to goal, the Inter forward spectacularly manipulated his body to connect with Adriano’s cross and direct the ball inside the near post with a pinpoint backheel.

1 Sweden vs England - 2012

In a list full of truly outrageous goals, this one is on another level. Having already netted a hat-trick against England, Ibrahimovic launched himself into the air and executed a perfect overhead kick to lob Joe Hart from 35 yards out.

Even for the great Zlatan Ibrahimovic, this goal was scarcely believable - and surely the best of the Swede’s illustrious career.