A certified journeyman, centre forward Zlatan Ibrahimovic terrified back lines across Europe between 2001, when he joined Ajax, and 2023, when he called it quits and hung up his boots as one of the most potent number 9s in football history.

Thanks to his technical nous and imposing presence, the former Juventus, AC Milan and Paris Saint-Germain bagsman rarely had a day off – but there were a handful of defenders who managed to push him to his limit during his heyday. And back in the day, he named the four toughest opponents of his career.

Snubbing the likes of Rio Ferdinand, John Terry and Sergio Ramos in the process, the mercurial Swede, per SempreMilan, said in an interview with Corriere TV in 2021: “There are many, if one played in Italy, he played against many strong defenders.”

Ten years, the defenders were worse, there was not even the VAR. If I have to name names, I say Paolo Maldini, Nesta, Stam, Chiellini, Thiago Silva. When I was playing with him [Silva], I said that I have an Ibrahimovic in defence.

Thiago Silva

PSG, Chelsea, Fluminese, AC Milan