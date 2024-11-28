Former Manchester United and Barcelona striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic once named a British football stadium as 'the best he had ever seen' during his illustrious career. The Swedish icon was fortunate enough to play for some of the biggest sides across Europe, while also enjoying an eventful venture in the United States during the latter part of his playing days.

As such, Ibrahimovic would no doubt have experienced some of the most incredible atmospheres the game has to offer, having previously called Old Trafford, the Camp Nou, and the San Siro his home. However, it is one other stadium in the British Isles that stands out above all else for the 43-year-old, despite only playing a combined 101 minutes there.

Ibrahimovic Names Celtic Park as the 'Best' He's Seen

The striker played there twice in his career

According to the man himself, the best stadium he has ever gotten to experience is Celtic Park, home of Scottish giants Celtic. The Swede revealed that he was unable to communicate with his teammates the atmosphere was so loud, stating as per Yahoo Sports:

"Then when I got out on the pitch and the match began, I tried to communicate with my team but I heard nothing. The audience had such a mood. I did not hear what my teammates said if they called me because it was such a beautiful and awesome atmosphere. It’s probably the best I have seen on the pitch."

Ibrahimovic featured against Celtic twice in European competition during his star-studded career. The final time came during the 2020/21 campaign, where he featured for just over an hour as his AC Milan side walked away with a 3-1 victory. However, due to the pandemic, the match was played behind closed doors.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: The noise level at Celtic Park during Celtic's Champions League tie with RB Leipzig reached 129 decibels.

This means that the only time Ibrahimovic got to sample the Celtic crowd in full voice was back in 2001, as he came off the bench for Ajax and managed to scrape a 1-0 win thanks to a first-half goal from Wamberto.

Ibrahimovic is not the only big name to sing the praises of Celtic Park either. Barcelona trio Lionel Messi, Andres Iniesta, and Xavi have all spoken highly of the arena since their forays into Glasgow.