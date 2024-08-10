Highlights Zlatan Ibrahimovic noted that Jose Mourinho is "manipulative" but admitted his tactics were good for his career development.

Their successful but brief time together at Manchester United saw Ibrahimovic score 28 goals in his first season.

Ibrahimovic praised Mourinho's hardcore coaching style, comparing him to Fabio Capello and crediting him for bringing out the best in players.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has revealed that Jose Mourinho was a "manipulative" manager at Manchester United, but that his behaviour actually helped the striker and was good for him. The Swede was one of the most outspoken figures on a football pitch during his time playing. He became a huge fan favourite for his brash personality and unique attitude. There have been very few quite like Ibrahimovic.

One man cut from a similar cloth, though, is Mourinho. You don't hand yourself a nickname like 'the Special One' without being an incredibly confident human being and that's exactly what the Portuguese icon is. Mourinho has never been afraid to speak his mind and he's never doubted his own abilities to bring success to a football club.

Putting the two men together should have been a recipe for disaster, especially as the Swede famously fell out with Pep Guardiola. With both having such larger-than-life personalities, it would have been natural for them to clash and but heads during their time working together, but that wasn't the case. In fact, Ibrahimovic has credited Mourinho for helping him.

Mourinho Brought Ibrahimovic to Manchester United

He coached the Swede for two years

In 2016, Mourinho realised a dream when he was hired as Manchester United manager. Following Sir Alex Ferguson's retirement in 2013, the club had fallen on hard times and the Special One was tasked with bringing them back to the promised lands. One of the first things he did was sign Ibrahimovic who was coming off the back of four incredible years with Paris Saint-Germain. The two had previously worked together at Inter Milan, but there were questions asked about whether their brash attitudes could work well together. Ibrahimovic had proven in the past he had trouble with opinionated coaches, leading to a public fallout with Pep Guardiola.

Any doubts about whether the two could work together were quickly put to bed as well, as the Swede scored 28 goals in his first season at Old Trafford. That was as good as it got, though. Their sophomore campaign together saw Ibrahimovic struggle with injuries and he was limited to just seven appearances and one goal throughout the year and his contract was terminated in March 2018. Later that year, Mourinho was let go by the club as well.

Their time together was ultimately very brief in the grand scheme of their careers, but it was still enough time for the former Chelsea boss to have a positive impact on Ibrahimovic, according to the striker himself.

Zlatan Claimed Mourinho's Style was Good for Him

He described him as manipulative

Ibrahimovic has never been one to hold back when speaking his mind and he's had a lot to say about Mourinho and his experience working with him at United. Despite his time at Old Trafford ending on a sour note - and the Swede have less than complimentary things to say about the club - Ibrahimovic has nothing but good words to say about his relationship with the Special One in Manchester. Speaking to The Athletic, he admitted that while he thought Mourinho was manipulative, it was actually good for him and his career.

"Jose was a machine. He brings the best out of you. He's that person — manipulative. He knows how to get in your head. He knows how to treat you, independent of your level. "He reminded me of [Fabio] Capello. But a newer version. Discipline. Hardcore. Intense. Not the soft types. This is what I like. Remember where I came from? My family is tough."

They are strong words from Ibrahimovic. Crediting his former manager for helping him would mean a lot coming from any footballer, but one of his calibre makes the comments even sweeter. Considering who Mourinho is, though, there's no doubt he deserves it.

Mourinho is One of the Greatest Managers Ever

Ibrahimovic is an iconic forward

Starting his managerial career with a brief spell at Benfica, it wasn't until Mourinho coached FC Porto and guided them to a Champions League trophy that many took notice of him. His move to Chelsea only helped enhance his reputation and he quickly became recognised as one of the best managers on the planet. From there, he's managed some of the biggest teams around such as Inter Milan, Real Madrid and United.

The Special One has achieved varying levels of success with them all and these days finds himself coaching Fenerbahce. Once he steps away from football, he'll be remembered as one of its all-time greats. Similarly, Ibrahimovic has earned a reputation as one of the sports most unique, but impressive players. Whether it was with Ajax, Juventus, either of the Milan teams, Barcelona, PSG or United, he had no trouble scoring anywhere he went.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Zlatan Ibrahimovic scored 558 goals throughout his career

His form led him to becoming one of the most decorated footballers of all-time. It was his boldness that made him a huge fan favourite, though, and despite the fact he called time on his playing days in 2023, he's still beloved by supporters all over the world.

