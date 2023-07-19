After a long and illustrious career, the self-acclaimed "Lion" is no longer.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic, one of Sweden's greatest players, has left behind a legacy full of titles with some of Europe's greatest clubs. The former Sweden international enjoyed success with Ajax, Inter, AC Milan, Barcelona, PSG, Manchester United, and LA Galaxy, winning the league with each club barring the latter two.

Ibra also claimed a European trophy, albeit not the one he truly wanted, while at Manchester United. The Red Devils won the Europa League in 2017. Unfortunately for Zlatan, he missed the quarters, semis, and final due to injury.

In the Champions League, the Swede had torrid luck. He was at Inter Milan the year Barcelona lifted the trophy in 2009. The following season, Zlatan joined Barcelona, only to witness Inter Milan become the champions. Despite all the on-field success, some people will only remember him for his entertaining quotes.

It is impossible to fit in all the genius quotes that Zlatan Ibrahimovic has delivered throughout his 22-year career. So, here are some honourable mentions:

"There was the thought that this would send me into retirement. I sent their entire country into retirement." - Sweden qualified for Euro 2016 at the expense of Denmark thanks to a brace from Zlatan

After Sweden was eliminated by Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal, Zlatan claimed "A World Cup without me is nothing to watch, so it is not worth waiting for the World Cup."

"When you buy me, you are buying a Ferrari. If you drive a Ferrari you put premium petrol in the tank, you hit the motorway and you step on the gas. [Pep] Guardiola filled up with diesel and took a spin in the countryside. He should have bought a Fiat." - Zlatan endured a tense relationship with Pep Guardiola during the 12 months he spent at Barcelona.

7 Never Boo The Zlatan

We start the list with a Zlatan comment that fans have become accustomed to. During his retirement speech in front of a packed San Siro crowd, Zlatan walked out onto the field, and all the AC Milan players and fans stared at him emotionally. When the 41-year-old opened his mouth to speak, the Verona fans started booing Zlatan.

In typical Zlatan fashion, the legend turned towards the away stand and told them to "Keep booing. This is the biggest moment in your year seeing me". Unsurprisingly, Zlatan's response led to a massive round of applause and plenty of smiles from his teammates, who wouldn't have expected anything different.

6 Zlatan Knows No One At Ajax

The second entry on our list comes from his first day at Ajax.

After playing for Malmo for four seasons, Zlatan moved to Dutch giants Ajax. The move to such a massive club was expected to humble the striker, but if anything, it went in the opposite direction.

In 2001, Ajax had a young but talented squad, with a few chosen experienced players to lead the side. Players such as Shota Arveladze, Rafael van der Vaart, Steven Pienaar, and Christian Chivu were among the playing staff.

According to DW on Sport, when Zlatan was asked how he would introduce himself to his new teammates, he replied, "I am Zlatan. Who the hell are you?"

The reaction of the aforementioned players would have been a sight to behold if those were his chosen words.

It's likely to be quite rare for them to have experienced such as introduction.

5 [Ligue 1] Knows Who I Am

The entry at number five is similar to the previous Zlatan quote - but grander.

When Ibrahimovic arrived at French giants PSG, it was a move that many deemed as a step-down for the Swedish striker, who had left Barcelona 12 months into a five-year contract.

During his first press conference on July 18th, 2012, for his new employers, the French media grilled Ibra asked him what he knew about the French Ligue 1.

Zlatan admitted, "It's true I don't know much about the players here, but they definitely know who I am."

His comment was fitting with everything that has been said before, with a little added extra.

The 18-year-old who walked into the Ajax changing room and disrespected everyone in the squad, decided to give the entire French league the same treatment at 12 years later.

4 Arsenal's Loss?

Throughout Zlatan's career, managers, players, and pundits claimed the striker had an "attitude problem." However, with time it became clear that the "problem" was an unshakable level of confidence Zlatan had in his own ability and worth.

An early example of said confidence was spoken about years later while Zlatan was giving an interview during his time in England. He revealed that while in charge of Arsenal, Arsene Wenger wanted to sign the Swede from Malmo back in 2000, when Ibra was just a teenager.

Zlatan even took pictures in the Arsenal shirt because the move was agreed upon.

Before signing the contract, Wenger wanted to see if the Swede was good enough to play for the club. So, he offered the striker a trial.

Zlatan responded the only way Zlatan does, rejecting the trial by telling Wenger: "Zlatan doesn't do auditions."

During a Q&A for BBC Sport, when asked whether or not he wished he had signed Zlatan instead of offering him a trial, the Frenchman was adamant he had made the right call.

Wenger replied, "not really, because he was a 17-year-old boy playing at Malmo in the second league in Sweden. And nobody knew him. We gave trials to many players at 17 - it was absolutely normal before you make a decision."

3 I Can Do With An Orange

As savage moments go, fellow Scandinavian John Carew was on the receiving end of one of Zlatan's greatest one-liners.

At a time when Carew was playing for Valencia, he was asked about Zlatan by a journalist working for VG Sporten - a Norwegian sports outlet. The Norwegian downplayed Ibrahimovic's ability by claiming "a lot of his moves are pointless."

Ibra wasn't going to let such a comment slide. He responded by claiming: "What Carew can do with a football, I can do with an orange."

At the time, Zlatan's words may have been seen as hugely disrespectful. Yet, those comments may not look too far-fetched now that both players have retired.

Zlatan, on the other hand, scored more goals than Carew has had appearances. The Swedish self-proclaimed "God" amassed 496 goals from 827 appearances during his club career. He also added another 62 goals in 122 games for his country, which is drastically better than the 24 goals in 91 games the big Norwegian has registered.

2 Zlatan Announces LA Galaxy Arrival

Los Angeles, California, a.k.a. La-La-Land, Angeltown, The Big Orange, is the land of the famous.

The city is home to movie stars, celebrities, and some of the wealthiest names in America. So, imagine buying the LA Times on March 23rd, 2018, to see a full-page advert taken out by Zlatan himself. A simple advert that reads as 'Dear Los Angeles, You're Welcome, with the player's signature at the bottom!'

If anyone else had done such a thing, the football community may have criticized them. Yet, as Piers Morgan stated in his tweet, this move was "Peak Zlatan." Luckily for the striker, Lebron James had not moved from Cleveland Cavaliers to LA Lakers yet, not that it would have bothered Zlatan.

1 You Wanted Zlatan, I Gave You Zlatan.

CARSON, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 31: Zlatan Ibrahimovic #9 of Los Angeles Galaxy celebrates his second goal against the Portland Timbers during the second half at Dignity Health Sports Park on March 31, 2019 in Carson, California. (Photo by Katharine Lotze/Getty Images)

The most iconic Zlatan Ibrahimovich quote had to be from his departure from LA Galaxy. Zlatan had arrived with a full-page advert in the LA Times (check above), so it was only fitting that he left the club, and the MLS, with a similarly massive statement.

Many questioned his arrival in Los Angeles from Manchester United, but it didn't take long for those doubters to witness the striker's greatness. Zlatan's 35-yard half-volley on debut was a sign of things to come, and he did not disappoint.

In the two seasons at LA Galaxy, the Swedish striker scored 52 goals in 56 games and provided 17 assists for his teammates.

As he left LA for a second spell at AC Milan, Zlatan had a simple message for the fans; "I came, I saw, (and) I conquered. Thank you, LA Galaxy for making me feel alive again. To the Galaxy fans - you wanted Zlatan, I gave you Zlatan. You are welcome. The story continues...Now go back to watch baseball."

Despite Ibrahimovic not being on the pitch anymore, the quotes will likely be spoken with the same confidence no matter what Zlatan does. As Zlatan has expressed on many occasions, "I can't help but laugh at how perfect I am." He is a true legend of the game. Never change, Zlatan!