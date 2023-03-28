Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s response to a reporter has gone viral this week after the Swedish striker was asked about the Qatar World Cup.

The AC Milan forward has only recently returned to action following knee surgery in May 2022 because of a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament.

He came on as a substitute in Milan's 2-0 win over Atalanta in February this year, becoming the oldest player to represent the Rossoneri at 41 years and 146 days – a record previously held by Alessandro Costacurta.

He then achieved another landmark by becoming the oldest-ever goalscorer in Serie A after converting a retaken penalty in Milan’s 3-1 loss against Udinese.

Ibrahimovic quizzed about Qatar upon return to the national side

The 41-year-old’s return to fitness earned him a call-up to the Swedish national team for their European Championship qualifying matches against Belgium and Azerbaijan.

But upon his return to the national side, Ibrahimovic was asked about the Qatar World Cup in a press conference last Tuesday.

Concerns were raised in the years and months prior to the tournament, with many people criticising Qatar’s human rights record, including BBC Sport presenter Gary Lineker who highlighted homosexuality being illegal, restrictions on women’s rights and freedom of expression, and the treatment of migrant workers who helped construct the stadiums.

Ibrahimovic himself was present in Qatar, attending the final between Argentina and France.

Ibrahimovic positive about the World Cup

When asked about his experiences in the country and at the tournament though, the forward surprised the reporter with his answer.

“Fantastic. It was awesome,” he said in the clip which has now been viewed more than 2.6 million times. “My family and I were there for two days.

“The organisation, 10 points. The experience, 10 points. The match, 10 points.

“The audience, 10 points. The food, 10 points. The trip, 10 points. The World Cup, 10 points. Everything was 10 points.”

He then stared and smiled at the journalist before asking: “What do you want to hear? Something else?”

The reporter states that he was curious about Ibrahimovic’s views of the country, given the criticism it has faced, but the Swede stuck to his views.

“Ten points,” he said.

Watch: Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s response to question about Qatar World Cup

What next for Ibrahimovic?

Later that week, Ibrahimovic came off the bench against Belgium in the 73rd minute to a standing ovation – his first appearance for the national team since March 2022.

However, he played no part in the match against Azerbaijan after picking up another injury.

“It’s really frustrating for him and really frustrating for us. Unfortunately, that’s where we are,” Sweden coach Janne Andersson said ahead of the game, via The Washington Post.

Milan will assess the striker when he returns, but given that he has just come back from a significant injury, they will take every precaution to keep him fit.