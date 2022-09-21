Highlights Temporary tattoos were used by Zlatan Ibrahimovic to raise awareness for global famine and spotlight those suffering from hunger worldwide.

Zlatan made this gesture to highlight the issue and promote the United Nations' World Food Programme by displaying real people's names.

While known for his lion back tattoo, Zlatan's brief body art showcased a more meaningful message, proving his dedication to helping others.

In 2015, Zlatan Ibrahimovic celebrated scoring a goal for Paris Saint-Germain against Caen by removing his shirt to reveal his torso covered in new tattoos. It was only the second minute of the match, but Zlatan made a point about removing his jersey. Even though the Swedish striker knew he would receive a yellow card from the referee, he did it anyway.

With his arms outstretched, Ibrahimovic held his shirt in his left hand while displaying his body to all four corners of the Parc des Princes. Zlatan was booked, which meant he would miss PSG’s fixture against AS Monaco two weeks later through suspension. It was worth it for the Swede, though, who had good reason for removing his shirt. During his celebration, Zlatan revealed an array of tattoos all over his torso and back. It was an impressive collection and looked like he'd had some serious work done.

That wasn't the case, though. Fans were quick to spot in future shirtless images that the star's tattoos had mysteriously vanished - and it turned out there was a wholesome reason behind it.

Story Behind Zlatan's Disappearing Tattoos

Raised Awareness for Global Famine

It transpired that the tattoos Zlatan was so keen to show off after scoring against Caen were only temporary. Zlatan had an important message to deliver to the world, drawing attention to the global issue of famine. He was quoted as saying by The Guardian:

“When I took my shirt off against Caen, everybody asked what these new tattoos were. I had 15 removable tattoos on my body, they are the names of real people who are suffering from hunger in the world. “[While] those tattoos have gone now, these people are still here ... I hope that you can see them through me.”

Zlatan said that he agreed to the idea of covering his body in temporary tattoos in an attempt to raise awareness for the United Nations’ World Food Programme - which fights against hunger worldwide.

"Wherever I go people recognise me, call my name, cheer me. But there are names no one cheers for. If I could, I would write every single name on my body. "But there are 805 million people suffering from hunger in the world today ... So whenever you hear my name, you will think of their names. Whenever you see me, you will see them."

It was a gesture of real class from a footballer who, throughout his career, has at times been accused of being self-obsessed and egotistical. The World Food Programme promoted the incident and wrote about Zlatan's stunt, pleased with the impact the PSG striker has made.

"On 14 February 2015, Paris Saint-German played against Caen at Parc des Princes. For most players, this game was just another day on the job. For Zlatan Ibrahimovic, this was his most important game to date," the organisation commented. "Underneath his sweater he had 50 new names tattooed. Names of people he’d never met, but still wanted to keep close. Names of some of the 805 million people suffering from hunger today.

"These people don’t often make the front page, yet hunger and malnutrition are the number one risk to health worldwide — greater than AIDS, malaria and tuberculosis combined. This is a campaign from the World Food Programme, the world's largest humanitarian agency fighting hunger worldwide. In emergencies, they get food to where it is needed, saving the lives of victims of war, civil conflict and natural disasters. WFP is part of the United Nations system and is voluntarily funded."

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Zlatan Ibrahimovic retired having scored more goals for Sweden than anyone else in history.

Zlatan Has Real Tattoos

The Lion on His Back is Iconic

The former Manchester United, Barcelona and AC Milan superstar, who announced his retirement from football in June 2023, does have some permanent tattoos, though. He famously has a gianttattoo of a lion on his back. The artwork has become iconic throughout his career and is easily one of the most recognisable tattoos of any footballer.

Related Footballers with unusual tattoos including Messi, Neymar & Ramos Many footballers have weird and wonderful tattoos these days including Lionel Messi, Sergio Ramos and Neymar

Still, the decision to don the temporary tattoos in order to raise awareness for global famine was an admirable move from the mercurial ex-pro, and it's a fine example of a footballer using their fame to try and help others. Zlatan gained a reputation throughout his career for being self-serving, and arrogant, but this was the display of a man with class.