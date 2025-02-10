Zlatan Ibrahimovic notoriously dubbed himself 'a god' during his illustrious playing career, which included two years at Manchester United — although brief, he left his mark at Old Trafford, playing a crucial role in firing the Red Devils to League Cup glory in 2017.

The enigmatic Swede bagged 29 goals and 10 assists in 53 games across competitions for United, including a brace in a man-of-the-match performance for then-manager Jose Mourinho's side's 3-2 win over Southampton in the League Cup final. He's never been one to mince his words, and his straight-to-the-point personality often caused a divide in the footballing fanbase.

Sweden's all-time top scorer was 35 when he joined the Premier League giants as a free agent in July 2016, and he worked with several players who had yet to reach their peak. The god-like character and mentality the iconic striker embodied was a huge asset for each club he played for, but any suggestion of the AC Milan legend's omniscience has been put to bed by the latest developments at Old Trafford regarding Marcus Rashford.

Ibrahimovic Urged Manchester United To Build Around Pogba and Rashford

The duo have left Old Trafford in unceremonious fashion

Ibrahimovic left United in March 2018 and headed to the MLS to join LA Galaxy, where his star shined bright in the United States. He was a year into his spell with Galaxy when he reflected on his time at United and advised the club about putting Paul Pogba and Marcus Rashford at the front of their project (via The Mirror):

“I think Paul Pogba has the potential to be the best player in the world in his position. He is a good guy, he trains hard, he listens, he wants to become better, he wants to win. He want to perform in every game. Things happening outside do not really bother him because when you are at that level, everyone will speak. Positive, negative, in between, everybody."

The last line is intriguing as outside noise took hold throughout Pogba's United story, especially when Ibrahimovic had just left as the French midfielder clashed with then-manager Mourinho. He'd made a blockbuster return to Old Trafford the same summer the Swede joined as a free agent, doing so in a then-world record £85 million deal.

Pogba endured a tumultuous second stint with the Red Devils amid question marks over his commitment to the club and various fitness issues. He wouldn't become 'the best player in the world' and, instead, left the club in bittersweet circumstances in July 2022, failing to fulfil his potential and only showing glimpses of his enormous talent.

Paul Pogba Man United Stats Competition UEFA Champions League Premier League Europa League FA Cup League Cup Appearances 25 157 25 13 12 Goals 2 29 5 1 2 Assists 4 38 2 4 0 Trophies/Titles Won 0 0 1 0 1

Ibrahimovic was equally as hopeful about Rashford becoming an Old Trafford great:

“Rashford is the future of Manchester United . In the beginning, I saw him more as an individual - now he is playing more for the collective. He is using his quality more for the team, not for himself only.

Rashford was on an upward trajectory at the time and taking on the team's talismanic responsibilities — many predicted the Carrington Academy graduate would see out his career with his boyhood club, but that hasn't occurred. Purple patches have been a highlight for Rashford in recent years, bar a standout 2022-23 campaign when he bagged 30 goals.

The English forward has broken into the club's 15 all-time top goalscoring charts, but speculation about his off-the-field behaviour has hindered his progress. Ruben Amorim's arrival as head coach in November 2024 has put a temporary end to the England itnernational's United career, the Portuguese felt he wasn't working to his standards and sent him out on loan to Aston Villa.

Rashford will likely leave permanently once the summer transfer window swings about, meaning two players Ibrahimovic put forward to be the gems at Old Trafford have been let go. It's a devastating outcome over two polarising players who rose through the club's youth ranks.

Marcus Rashford Man United Stats Competition UEFA Champions League Premier League Europa League FA Cup League Cup Appearances 33 287 42 36 25 Goals 12 87 14 9 16 Assists 3 40 7 5 8 Trophies/Titles Won 0 0 1 1 1

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt - correct as of 10/02/2025.