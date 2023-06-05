Zlatan Ibrahimovic brought down the curtain on an extraordinary career yesterday at the age of 41.

The AC Milan and Sweden striker had previously announced that he would not be staying at the San Siro when his contract expires at the end of this month.

But now the talismanic forward has taken it a step further, by announcing "the time has come to say goodbye to football."

The career of Zlatan Ibrahimovic

Ibrahimovic rejoined Milan in December 2019 for his second spell, coming in having spent a year in the United States with LA Galaxy.

He came in with the club a lowly 12th in Serie A. He has certainly played his part in steadying the ship at the Rossoneri, helping guide them to three Champions League qualifications, a Champions League semi-final (where they lost to Inter), and a league title.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic celebrates after scoring for AC Milan

He signed on a six-month free transfer originally, and wasted little time setting more records to add to his already impressive tally.

His first goal in his second spell with Milan, in a 2-0 win at Cagliari, meant he had scored at least one goal in four different decades (1990s, 2000s, 2010s, and 2020s).

Then his goal in a 4-2 defeat to city rivals Inter Milan saw him become the oldest scorer in a Milan derby, beating the record of compatriot Nils Liedholm. Zlatan was 38 years and 129 days.

And this season, Ibrahimovic, who at the age of 41 has only made a handful of appearances this season, was still able to become Serie A's oldest scorer when he found the net in a 3-1 defeat to Udinese.

Video: Zlatan's speech when AC Milan won Serie A

The well-traveled forward, one of the most outspoken footballers in history, has played for clubs in Sweden, the Netherlands, Italy, France, England, the USA, and Spain, plying his trade for many of the biggest clubs in the world.

He has worn the colours of Barcelona, Manchester United, PSG, Juventus, and both Milan clubs during his illustrious career.

Ibrahimovic had previously vowed to keep playing, insisting he was 'not one to give up,' but now he has decided the time is right to hang up his boots.

Sweden's record goalscorer has won many titles throughout his career, but the Champions League trophy, and the Premier League title, have both remained elusive, having never lifted the illustrious honours.

Nevertheless, the end of one of the most remarkable careers has arrived, and football will not be the same now the man known simply as 'Zlatan' has decided to call it a day.