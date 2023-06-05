Zlatan Ibrahimovic has retired from football - and it was an incredibly emotional occasion at the San Siro.

AC Milan played Verona on the final day of the Serie A season, winning 3-1.

The result had major implications for Verona, who will now face a relegation playoff against Spezia to stay in the league.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has retired

But forgive us Verona fans because the night belonged to Zlatan.

The Swede has been ruled out through injury for almost the entire season - playing just four times - and was on the touchline to watch Milan's last game of the campaign.

Everyone inside the stadium knew he would be leaving Milan at the end of the season and an incredible tifo that read 'Godbye' was a wonderful tribute. Ibrahimovic couldn't hold back the tears.

What did Zlatan say when he announced his retirement?

But after the match, the 41-year-old announced that he would be retiring from football altogether.

"I have so many memories and lived so many emotions in here, the first time I arrived here you gave me happiness. The second time love," Ibrahimovic said on the pitch afterwards.

"I want to thank my family, everyone close to me, for their patience. I want to thank my second family, the players. I want to thank (AC Milan head coach Stefano) Pioli and his staff for the responsibility you have given me. I want to thank the managers for the opportunity.

"But most important of all: from my heart I want to thank you fans. You welcomed me with open arms, you made me feel at home. I will be a Milan fan for life. The time has come to say goodbye to football, but not to you.

"I have too many emotions that are passing through me. See you around, if you're lucky. Forza Milan and goodbye".

There was barely a dry eye in the house.

However, a section of away fans decided to stay behind and watch Zlatan's farewell speech.

And towards the end, they decided to let their feelings known by booing.

But in typical Zlatan-style, he hit back by reportedly saying:“Keep booing. This is the biggest moment in your year seeing me”.

VIDEO: Zlatan hits back at Verona fans booing him

Brilliant.

Ibrahimovic ensured he went out in style.

He will go down as one of the greatest players of his generation.

Zlatan's CV is quite astonishing including spells at Ajax, Juventus, Inter Milan, Barcelona, AC Milan, Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester United.

During that time, he's scored 511 goals in 866 appearances and entertained us both and off the pitch.

Happy retirement, Zlatan Ibrahimovic.