Former Barcelona and Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic – who now works in the capacity of an advisor at AC Milan – has hit back at Cristiano Ronaldo after the latter claimed the Saudi Pro League was superior to Ligue 1.

Ibrahimovic finally called time on his illustrious career and subsequently hung up his boots in the summer of 2023 and played for some of Europe’s top clubs – including French top tier side Paris Saint-Germain between 2012 and 2016.

And, as such, the Malmo-born figure has jumped to the support of Ligue 1 after it got caught in the crossfire by Ronaldo, who has become something of a trailblazer in the Middle East after joining Al-Nassr in the summer of 2023.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Ronaldo is Al-Nassr’s fourth-highest top goalscorer of all time, having notched 75 goals in 84 outings.

Ronaldo, 39, sparked a lively debate at the Globe Soccer awards after insisting that the Saudi Pro League – which has grown in popularity since the Portugal international’s arrival – is better than France’s top flight. The five-time Ballon d’Or winner said:

“The Saudi Pro League is better than Ligue 1, of course. I’m not saying that because I play here. I don’t care what people think about it. Players should come here and they will see quickly. Just try to do sprints at 38, 39, 40 degrees… come and you will see.

“If you don’t believe me, come,” he insisted before adding that Paris Saint-Germain are the only force in France: “In France, they only have PSG, everyone else is finished. Nobody can beat them because they have the most money and the best players.”

Well-placed to offer his two pence thanks to notching 156 goals and 62 assists for PSG across his four-year stay, Ibrahimovic has hit back at Ronaldo’s debate-inducing claim to suggest that he won’t be wasting his time by responding.

“There is nothing to answer – you can’t debate something when there is no evidence for one side. PSG is one of the great clubs of Europe in a very good league. Maybe only Spain and England can for sure say they are a superior league,” he said, per GOAL.

“I can’t even reply to a suggestion that the Saudi League is superior - I won’t even waste my time.”

As alluded to, Ronaldo’s high-profile move initiated a trail of star names – including the likes of Neymar and Sadio Mane – to follow suit, while Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe’s departures from PSG have lost the French top flight a large chunk of its star power.

Neymar, one of the best dribblers in football history, is in agreement with Ronaldo, “Today, I think it is [stronger]. The level of the Saudi Pro League is increasing and, from what I see, it’s better than Ligue 1. Ligue 1 has its positives. The league is very strong. I played in it, so I know this well.”