Highlights Martin Zubimendi looks likely to become Liverpool's first signing of the season, and their first under Arne Slot.

The Merseysiders are looking at potentially activating Zubimendi's £51m release clause.

The Spaniard's statistics have been compared to some of the best defensive midfielders in the Premier League.

It appears as though the wait for Arne Slot's first major signing as Liverpool manager could soon be coming to an end, as it is being reported that a deal for Euro 2024 winner Martin Zubimendi is nearing completion. The midfielder came on at half-time during the Euro 2024 final with England, and had an impressive season at Real Sociedad, for whom he has a £51m release clause.

With the Reds looking likely to activate this, questions will begin as to how he will adapt to the Premier League. To help answer that question, below is an in-depth look at how the 25-year-old compares to the top Premier League stars in a similar position, Declan Rice, Rodri and Casemiro.

Possession

Rodri dominates the competition

The way Pep Guardiola drills his team to become almost impossible to stop in possession makes it no surprise that there is one clear front-runner of the quartet in this area. Of the eight compared statistics, Rodri came out on top in seven. The one he doesn't, he comes second in. Talk about dominance.

On average, the Ballon d'Or contender is 47.5 passes attempted superior to his nearest rival and 46.6 passes completed better too. Yet, despite being so far ahead, he is able to maintain the strongest accuracy, both in general and in long passing. He also plays close to double the amount of forward passes and passes in the opposition half, indicating that he isn't just padding his stats by passing the ball back and forth between his central defenders.

As for Zubimendi, he struggles to keep up with his compatriot as well as the other two. The Sociedad man finishes bottom in passes attempted, passes completed both as a whole and in the opposition half and forward passes. He is, however, joint first in one category, that being in possession lost alongside Rice.

Zubimendi 2023/24 Possession stats compared to Rice, Rodri and Casemiro (per 90) Stat Zubimendi Rice Rodri Casemiro Passes Attempted 51.8 62.1 111.3 63.8 Passes Completed 44.7 56.3 102.9 52.7 Passing Accuracy 86.37% 90.66% 92.46% 82.65 % Long Passing Accuracy 52.17 55.32% 80.6% 50.64% Through Balls 0.2 0.1 0.5 0.2 Passes Completed in Opposition Half 22.5 33.1 65.1 22.8 Forward Passes 15.8 16 26.1 23.9 Possession Lost 9.2 9.2 11.1 13.7

Defending

Statistics suggest Casemiro's struggles are exaggerated

For many who watched Casemiro carefully last season, the consensus is that it was a poor one for the Brazilian. After being one of Manchester United's best players during the 2023/24 season, the former Real Madrid bruiser appeared to have lost his legs from minute one, and by the time the last game of the campaign away at Brighton came around, he hadn't been able to wrestle back any sort of form. It hasn't gotten much better in pre-season either, as he was widely criticised for his efforts against Liverpool.

Related 20 Highest-Paid Midfielders in the Premier League (2024) Kevin De Bruyne, Mason Mount and Declan Rice all feature among the highest-paid Premier League midfielders.

However, statistically speaking, the 32-year-old holds his own in the final third. Casemiro leads in seven categories, including duels contested, tackles made, plus overall and ground duels won. One stark area of concern, though, is without a doubt his ground duel success rate. Despite having won the most, his percentage of success is comfortably the lowest of the four players, being the only one to drop below 50%. Perhaps this shows that his leads are more down to the fact that the Red Devils had to do more defending than they would've wanted to do, as opposed to the midfielder being unbeatable.

Again, Zubimendi doesn't come out looking particularly strong. The Spanish international finishes bottom in four areas and is second from the bottom in another four. While these statistics aren't gospel, and it should be noted that the style of play between the English top flight and La Liga is very different, it does not make good reading when considering how well Zubimendi will adjust to his new surroundings.

Zubimendi 2023/24 Defensive stats compared to Rice, Rodri and Casemiro (per 90) Stat Zubimendi Rice Rodri Casemiro Duels Contested 7.8 8.4 10.5 12.6 Tackles Made 1.7 2.4 2.2 3.8 Aerial Duels Won 1.5 1.1 1.7 2 Aerial Duels Success 61.11% 45.88% 70.51% 64.62% Ground Duels Won 2.8 3.3 4.5 4.7 Duels Won 4.3 4.4 6.2 6.6 Ground Duel Success 51.59% 54.67% 55.73% 48.34% Clearances 1.8 1.3 1.5 3 Interceptions 1.3 1.3 0.8 0.9 Blocked Shots 0.4 0.4 0.3 1.5 Ball Recoveries 5.8 5 7.2 6.1

Attacking

Rodri the creative genius for City

For this quartet, what they achieve at the top of the pitch isn't the biggest priority as they are all expected to act as the anchor for the midfield and defence. Given the stature of the clubs they play for, though, they will need to chip in from time to time to take some pressure off the forwards.

Across all four attacking statistics, it is once again Rodri who comes out on top, showcasing why he is one of the best midfielders on the planet. The 27-year-old scored more goals per 90, produced the most assists alongside Rice, created more chances for his teammates and was the most successful at take-ons, meaning that he can drive the ball forward with the most ease.

Related 12 Best Midfielders in the Premier League Right Now (2024) Kevin De Bruyne, Bruno Fernandes and Martin Odeagaard all feature in the Premier League's top 12 midfielders right now.

The comparison to Zubimendi does make slightly better reading than in other areas, as he is much closer to the leader throughout. The take-on success rate and the amount of times he put the ball in the back of the net in particular were marginally less than Rodri's.

The conclusion that can be taken is that as good a signing as Zubimendi appears to be in terms of how he fits in the Liverpool squad, he is much weaker than his counterparts. As was the case with the likes of Fabinho before him, a settling-in period may be necessary to give the Spaniard the best chance for success.

Zubimendi 2023/24 Attacking stats compared to Rice, Rodri and Casemiro (per 90) Stat Zubimendi Rice Rodri Casemiro Goals 0.2 0.2 0.3 0.1 Assists 0.1 0.3 0.3 0.1 Chances Created 0.6 1.4 1.5 0.7 Take On Success 70.59% 54.67% 75% 52.94%