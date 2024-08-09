Highlights Martin Zubimendi tempted by a switch Liverpool, attracted to the new project under Arne Slot.

Liverpool are actively working on the deal, considering the player a top priority in this transfer window.

Rabiot could be an alternative if the Zubimendi deal falls through, with the Frenchman available on free transfer.

Martin Zubimendi is tempted by a move to Liverpool, with the Merseyside club working hard to sign the Real Sociedad midfielder, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Zubimendi impressed for Sociedad last season, making 31 La Liga appearances as the Basque side secured a place in next season's Europa League. The 25-year-old also caught the eye in his limited outings during Euro 2024, with the likes of Barcelona, Manchester United and Arsenal all said to have monitored the player.

However, Liverpool have emerged as the most likely suitor in recent days, and are considering activating his £51 million release clause. Sociedad are desperate not to lose their deep-lying playmaker, and are trying to convince him to snub the Reds, but Romano has revealed that the player is attracted to the idea of making the switch to the north-west of England.

Zubimendi Tempted by Liverpool Move

Liverpool are working to secure the deal

Despite several links to a number of centre-backs emerging, as well as persistent speculation about Anthony Gordon moving to Anfield, it appears Liverpool's top priority in this transfer window is to sign a defensive midfielder who can replace Wataru Endo. Arne Slot has reportedly been involved in identifying targets, with the Dutchman and the club's hierarchy pinpointing Zubimendi as the ideal acquisition in this area.

Transfer expert Romano has provided a significant update on the transfer saga. Speaking on a live transfer update show, the journalist said:

"Liverpool are still actively working, and the director of Liverpool, Richard Hughes, is still actively working to try to make this deal happen. So Liverpool are still in active talks for Martin Zubimendi. "Liverpool feel that the player is really, really tempted by this possibility. Liverpool know that Zubimendi believes that this is the opportunity of his life. He's really attracted by the club, the badge, the history of Liverpool, but also the project with Arne Slot, with a new board, Richard Hughes, Michael Edwards, altogether building a new Liverpool. So the player is really tempted. "Liverpool are really fighting because they know that Real Sociedad offered the player the possibility to extend his contract, and they are crazy, crazy towards the opportunity to keep him at the club. So Real Sociedad are really trying their best to convince Martin Zubimendi to stay, but Liverpool are fighting. I can guarantee you that I can't tell you anything final now, because this afternoon, there are still talks ongoing on all sides involved with this story, including player side, including Liverpool side, and obviously Real Sociedad."

Zubimendi's La Liga Statistics 2023/24 Appearances 31 Goals 4 Assists 1 Pass Accuracy 85.7% Progressive Passes Per 90 5.15 Passes into Final Third Per 90 4.61 Key Passes Per 90 0.54 Tackles Per 90 1.66 Interceptions Per 90 1.25

Rabiot Could be Eyed as an Alternative

The Frenchman is available on a free transfer

In the case that Zubimendi does opt to extend his contract with his boyhood club, or the Reds decide against triggering the player's release clause, Adrien Rabiot could be turned to as an alternative to the metronomic midfielder. Rabiot is available on a free transfer after rejecting a contract offer from Juventus, and is keen on a switch to the Premier League.

The France international made 35 appearances for the Old Lady last season, and was pivotal to his nation's run to the semi-final of Euro 2024, demonstrating he still has the ability to play at the top level. However, at 29, the maverick character may demand a hefty wage package, given this is likely the final significant contract of his career.

All Statistics via FBRef - as of 09/08/2024